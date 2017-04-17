 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saints News 4/17/17: Hau’oli Kikaha participates in offseason workouts

Kikaha missed all of 2016 due to injury. Kikaha playing in 2017 wouldn’t change the Saints’ dire need of a pass rusher, but he would add some always welcome rotational depth to the line.

