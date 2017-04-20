According to The Advocate’s Nick Underhill, the New Orleans Saints will start their 2017 campaign on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Surprising enough, it’s a Monday Night Football duel. Of course, you can say this game will have even more meaning if Adrian Peterson were to sign with the team.

The NFL won’t release the schedule until tonight, but the leaks have been plentiful today. The typical double-header on Monday night also features the San Diego Chargers at Denver Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Regardless who the Saints play to start their season, the only thing that matters is winning. They’ve dropped their last three season openers, and have lost five out of the last six. Aside 2011, these have been bad omens to the season.

The Saints would likely have their home opener in Week 2, and travel to the East Coast in Week 3 in preparation for their trip across the pond to London to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

U.S. Bank Stadium is host to Super Bowl 52 this year.