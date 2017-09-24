Raiders vs. Redskins: Sunday Night Football Open Thread

The Washington Redskins host the Oakland Raiders in a matchup of two of the NFL’s top five rushing teams currently. It hasn't been until recently that the Raiders have found themselves back in primetime after a very long hiatus. Expect the Silver and Black to make the most of this opportunity to keep their record perfect. Let’s tune in and see how this game goes down!

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins

FedEx Field - Landover, Maryland

Kickoff - 5:30pm PST / 7:30pm CST / 8:30pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!