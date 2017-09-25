Cowboys vs. Cardinals: Monday Night Football Open Thread

The Cardinals host the Cowboys in this Monday Night matchup. Both teams come into this game sporting identical 1-1 records and both are still searching for some consistency in their games. Will Dallas get back on track on the road or will Arizona keep pace in the NFC West? Let’s tune in to find out!

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Kickoff - 5:30pm PST / 7:30pm CST / 8:30pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!