Saints release OL Kristjan Sokoli from practice squad, agent says

On Wednesday evening, the Saints released DL/OL Kristjan Sokoli from the practice squad. According to a tweet sent by Sokoli’s agent, Brett Tessler, the team informed Sokoli that they had a need at another position and would release him to address that need. Tessler went on to mention that Sokoli would possibly be back on the practice squad in due time.

Sokoli was a 6th round pick for the Seahawks in 2015. He saw action in one game in 2015 for the Seahawks on special teams. The Seahawks released him after camp the following year. Sokoli found a home with the Colts shortly after being waived by Seattle but didn't last long in Indianapolis which led to him landing in New Orleans. Sokoli has played both offensive and defensive line in his short time in the NFL after primarily playing offensive line in college at the University of Buffalo.

As of now, there has been no speculation as to what position the Saints will look to add to the current practice squad. After seeing a couple reports today that there is concern about the depth along the offensive line, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Saints add an offensive lineman to the practice squad.