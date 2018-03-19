(not) BREAKING: Drew Brees Still a Top QB in the NFL

Gregg Rosenthall of NFL.com has recently ranked all current 32 starting QBs in the NFL. Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees came in fourth overall.

It’s a shame that Brees’ bravura playoff run in 2017 will largely be forgotten, especiallythe Saints’ 17-point comeback in Minnesota. Brees’ ability to anticipate and reset to find his secondary receivers remains second to none. 2017 stats: 16 games | 72.0 pct | 4,334 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 23 pass TD | 8 INT | 2 rush TD

It’s hard to argue against Brees belonging in the upper echelon of NFL QBs. He set an NFL record for completion percentage in 2017 at 72%, but he wasn’t racking up completions on only dinks and dunks. He still led the NFL in yards per attempt at 8.1 - his highest since 2011, while also setting a new career best in interception percentage.

The only QBs ahead of Brees were (in order): Tom Brady of the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, and Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers.

Other QBs in the NFC South: Matt Ryan of the Falcons #7, Cam Newton of the Panthers #8, and Jameis Winston of the Buccaneers #14. The NFC South was the only division to have all four starting QBs crack the top half of the list.