Jersey numbers update: the new #21 is the old #21

Breaking news: several New Orleans Saints players have switched jersey numbers from the last time we checked in with them. All information is taken at time of writing from the official NewOrleansSaints.com roster.

Former first round draft pick and recently-signed free agent cornerback Patrick Robinson has been returned his treasured/cursed #21 jersey from De’Vante Harris, alias Ghostboi, the third-year undrafted corner who was benched and then demoted to the practice squad early last year. Harris will now wear #25. Robinson is, by the way, one of football’s best slot cornerbacks.

Safety Kurt Coleman was signed from the Carolina Panthers early last March, and he will wear #29. He wore #20 in Carolina, which is retained by starting cornerback Ken Crawley. Coleman figures to compete for a starting position with Vonn Bell, who is switching to #24 after wearing the hefty #48 for his first two seasons as a pro.

The symmetrical and aesthetically-pleasing #99 jersey became available last week when the Saints released linebacker Adam Bighill, but it appears rookie first round pick Marcus Davenport will continue to wear a just-okay #92 after holding down #93 in college (#93 is held right now by defensive tackle David Onyemata).

On offense, rookie wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith snatched up the #10 jersey previously worn by quarterback Chase Daniel and Brandin Cooks. The Saints signed Tom Savage from the Houston Texans to compete to replace Daniel as the primary backup; however, kicker Wil Lutz is keeping the #3 jersey Savage wore while quarterbacking Houston to two wins and seven losses over two years of spot-starts. Savage will wear #12 in New Orleans.

New wide receiver Cameron Meredith (#81) and tight end Deon Yelder (#83) are locked into their numbers, while running back Boston Scott is moving to #30 after wearing #38 for rookie minicamp.

Just a few Saints remain without listed numbers: undrafted rookie linebacker KeShun Freeman (Georgia Tech) and fullback Ryan Yurachek (Marshall), as well as third-year pro defensive back Mykkelle Thompson (a New York Giants 2015 fifth round draft pick).

Stay tuned for updates, I’m sure you’re anxious.