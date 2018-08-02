New Orleans Saints Regular Season Preview Recap: Week 6 Bye

The New Orleans Saints have an early Bye in the 2018 regular season, with a Bye sandwiched between a Monday Night primetime showdown against the Washington Redskins at home and a Sunday afternoon game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

Including the Ravens - a team Drew Brees has never beat in his career - the Saints have an absolutely brutal stretch after the Bye week. First the Ravens in Baltimore, then on the road to Minnesota for the third time in two seasons against the Minnesota Vikings. The next week, the Saints are back home, but have the privilege of facing the reigning NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams. Two weeks after that the Saints face the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, only to turn around four days later and host the division rival Atlanta Falcons.

Needless to say, the first five games of the season will be absolutely crucial if the Saints want to have any chance of making the playoffs in 2018.

According to our series of polls for each opponent preview piece, the Who Dat Nation believes the Saints will be 4-1 heading into the Bye, with the sole loss coming in Week 3 on the road against the aforementioned Falcons.

The biggest blowout is projected to be the home opener against the Jameis Winston-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with a win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 coming in a close second. Saints fans were pretty confident in the Saints chances against the New York Giants in Week 4, an the narrowest margin is the Monday Night Football contest against the Washington Redskins.

So, what do you think? Is 4-1 a reasonable expectation for the Saints heading into their Week 6 Bye? Do you think their record will be better? Worse? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.