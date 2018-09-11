NFC South after Week 1: That didn’t go as planned

It wasn’t the best of results for the New Orleans Saints across the NFC South.

As of now, there are two teams sitting pretty at 1-0, and two on the other send, at 0-2.

Coming into Week 1, the Atlanta Falcons opened the NFL season in Philadelphia on Thursday night to face the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Falcons lost in almost identical fashion to their matchup in the 2017 playoffs, to a final score of 12-18. New Orleans Saints offense played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon on Sunday. Just the offense. The Saints defense didn’t play that game. The Carolina Panthers hosted the Dallas Cowboys and won an ugly game to the tune of 8-16, meaning each of the four teams in the NFC South either won or lost their game by a single possession.

That leaves the Panthers and Buccaneers atop the division at 1-0, and the Falcons and Saints looking up to both at 0-1.

In Week 2, the Saints stay at home to face the Cleveland Browns. This time, it is the Buccaneers turn to play the Eagles, hosting Philly in Tampa Bay. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons open their first of two matchups, this time in Atlanta. All three games are at noon CST.

Let’s hope Week 2 turns out better than Week 1.