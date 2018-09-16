Chase Holden’s Fantasy Football Start’ Em and Sit’ Em: Saints Vs. Browns

It’s officially Week 2 of the NFL, and chances are you have already drafted your teams for the 2018 season. If you're a Saints fan like I am, its pretty impossible to go through your draft without picking at least one guy from the team. Lucky fans of the Black and Gold with the 5th-7th pick this year were excited to take Alvin Kamara to lead their teams, while those with the 9th-12th grabbed Michael Thomas. Whether you reached for Kamara first overall or waited to grab Ted Ginn Jr. towards the end, chances are you got at least one guy from the home team to pull for on your road to victory this season.

Since this is my first time writing for this publication, I feel that it’s important that I lay down some framework for how I make my picks. Like most things in life, fantasy football is not one size fits all. There are many different platforms to play on, and more importantly different scoring settings from league to league. I personally prefer the ESPN Fantasy Football platform and use PPR scoring. All of my work will be based on PPR leagues, and obvious starters like Alvin Kamara will not be written about. Each week, I will evaluate both teams and list my picks from the matchups.

START’ EM

Ted Ginn Jr. (NO) - We all know that Michael Thomas cant be guarded but sometimes everyone needs a break. Ted Ginn is that break. Last week against the Bucs, Ginn put up 20.30 FPTS with 5 receptions, 68 yards and a touchdown. With those kinds of numbers, you've got to have faith that Drew Brees and the Saints offense will continue this trend going into Week 2. The Browns defense has improved from last year, but with Michael Thomas likely being double covered, Ginn will be an excellent WR2 this week.

Duke Johnson Jr (CLE) - John Dorsey announced today that wide receiver Josh Gordon has been cut from the Browns roster, leaving Jarvis Landry as the obvious receiver that will see the most targets. For those of you with little knowledge on Duke Johnson, you wouldn't know that he can be a handful catching the ball out the backfield. He should see plenty of those targets this week against a Saints defense that under delivered in Week 1. Carlos Hyde will be running between the tackles, but there is big opportunity with Johnson in the FLEX spot.

SIT’ EM

Saints Defense (NO) - Watching the Boonk Gang last week against the Bucs was about as hard as sitting through a four hour lecture on knitting! So much hype has been built around this unit, and watching them fall to Ryan Fitzpatrick in a divisional game was brutal! I’m not saying that this will be a thing every week, but for now I’m not taking any chances. The Browns are showing true signs of life and until we see some smash mouth defense like we did in 2017, I’m holding off.

Antonio Callaway (CLE) - With Josh Gordon being cut from the team, the obvious substitute will be Callaway. The rookie out of Florida had an impressive preseason, but had some off the field issues that I wont go into detail about (Watch Hardknocks). Callaway is good receiver, but I see Cleveland being more focused on the run and Tyrod Taylor scrambling to get Landry and David Njoku the ball down field. Hes just not worth the risk and for most this wont be an issue for those not in deeper leagues.

