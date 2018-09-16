Saints player rankings going into Week 2

This list represents the eight best players on the team going into the season. The list will update weekly based off of each players game performance, or other situations around (Mark Ingram).

Preseason Top 8

Others Receiving Votes:

Marcus Williams, Patrick Robinson, Sheldon Rankins, Alex Okafor, Ken Crawley, Ted Ginn Jr, Max Unger.

Post Week 1

1. Drew Brees

It should be no surprise to fans to find Drew Brees at the top of the list for the Saints. Brees was nearly flawless in the opening game of the season, throwing for almost 500 yards with no mistakes made.

2. Michael Thomas

Moving up two spots, Michael Thomas broke a Saints franchise record for most receptions in a game at 16. He could have easily posted a stat line of 17 catches for almost 250 yards and another TD had the referees not called him down mid play, in what was a controversial move during Sunday’s game.

3. Cameron Jordan

After an awful defensive performance, Cam Jordan dropped down a spot. Cam had a very quiet day off the edge and was beat on a Read Option run by the ever mobile Ryan Fitzpatrick. Jordan did have a good batted pass and some good runs stops, but will need to be much more effective to help a struggling defense

4. Alvin Kamara

Moving up one from the preseason rankings, Kamara seemed to pick up right where he left off last year. Kamara was near impossible bring down against the Buccaneers, while leading the Saints in rushing and was very efficient receiving out the backfield.

5. Terron Armstead

Armstead along with the whole offensive line played a good game. Armstead was effective keeping Brees’ blindside protected through the game. A solid game allowed him to move up one spot.

6. Mark Ingram - DNP

The Saints struggled to slow the game down and some of this is due to the absence of Mark Ingram. The Saints used Jonathan Williams and Mike Gillislee to give Alvin Kamara a break, but Williams was ineffective and Gillislee coughed up the ball which the Buccaneers returned for a TD.

7. Marshon Lattimore

The other 2017 ROY out of New Orleans moved down four spots, while he did not meet his high expectations for the 2018 season opener. Mike Evans roasted Lattimore for 7 receptions for 147 yards and a 50-yard touchdown. Evans absolutely burned Lattimore on a go route that ended with Lattimore on the ground after a failed dive attempt while Evans walked into the endzone. Mike Evans got the best out of this meeting with Marshon, hopefully Lattimore will get his act together for their next meeting later in the season.

8. Ryan Ramczyk

Along with Terron Armstead, the Saints right tackle performed well on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Ram did move down one spot, mostly due to the effect Mark Ingram’s absence had on the Saints game flow.

