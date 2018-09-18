NFC South after Week 2: Records even out

Tampa Bay was supposed to lose this week.

In any event, the NFC South got a little tighter in Week 2. Here’s how it all happened.

Coming into Week 2, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints were still looking for their first win of the season. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were each coming off strong Week 1 showings, looking to ride momentum into week two. Tampa Bay, facing the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, were able to do just that, winning 27-21. The Carolina Panthers weren’t quite as lucky, as the Atlanta Falcons handed the Panthers their first loss of the season, 31-24. The New Orleans Saints were able to escape Week 2 with their first win of the season, hanging on to beat the Cleveland Browns 21-18.

That leaves the Buccaneers atop the division at 2-0, with the Panthers, Falcons, and Saints all sitting one back back with an even 1-1 record.

In Week 3, the Saints have their first game on the road, traveling to the division rival Atlanta Falcons. The Carolina Panthers host the AFC North’s Cincinnati Bengals. Both of those games are at noon on Sunday. The Buccaneers host another AFC North team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Monday Night Football.

The Steelers beating the Buccaneers and the Bengals beating the Panthers are both very plausible scenarios.

But first things first: #BeattheFalcons