Saints snap counts: A.J. Klein, Demario Davis see all defensive snaps in win over Falcons

Week 3 ended up being a wild and much-needed win for the New Orleans Saints, as they knocked off the Atlanta Falcons in overtime to pick up their first NFC South win of the early season. The 43-37 win helped the Saints improve to 2-1 on the year, and showed the league how potent the offense still is under Drew Brees and Sean Payton. Here’s a look at the snap count detail and playing time percentage for the black and gold. (Note: All data is provided by the NFL)

Offense

Max Unger , Ryan Ramczyk , Larry Warford , Josh LeRibeus , Terron Armstead , Drew Brees - 75 (100%)

Brees caught fire against the Falcons, going 39-of-49 for 396 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 120.7 rating. The 39-year-old quarterback also had two rushing touchdowns, which included one of the funniest and craziest spin moves I’ve ever seen by a quarterback.

, , , , , Drew Brees - 75 (100%) Brees caught fire against the Falcons, going 39-of-49 for 396 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 120.7 rating. The 39-year-old quarterback also had two rushing touchdowns, which included one of the funniest and craziest spin moves I’ve ever seen by a quarterback. Michael Thomas - 75 (95%)

Thomas made more NFL history on Sunday, breaking an old receiving record previously held by Julio Jones for most catches through the first three games of the season. His stat line of 10 receptions for 129 yards on 10 targets was simply spectacular, as Thomas leads the NFC and NFL in receiving yardage and receptions.

Thomas made more NFL history on Sunday, breaking an old receiving record previously held by for most catches through the first three games of the season. His stat line of 10 receptions for 129 yards on 10 targets was simply spectacular, as Thomas leads the NFC and NFL in receiving yardage and receptions. Alvin Kamara - 67 (85%)

Kamara had a really busy day with 31 total touches. He had 16 rushes for 66 yards, which was just over 4 yards/carry (long of 17), but it was his receiving that made all the difference in the world for the Saints offense. Kamara was targeted a whopping 20 times by Brees, finishing with 15 receptions for 124 yards. He’s third in receptions and sixth in yards right now.

- 67 (85%) had a really busy day with 31 total touches. He had 16 rushes for 66 yards, which was just over 4 yards/carry (long of 17), but it was his receiving that made all the difference in the world for the Saints offense. Kamara was targeted a whopping 20 times by Brees, finishing with 15 receptions for 124 yards. He’s third in receptions and sixth in yards right now. Ted Ginn Jr. - 52 (66%)

Outside of the first drive, Ginn was pretty quiet on the day. He finished with 3 catches for 12 yards and a score on 6 targets, and added a 20-yard run on a jet sweep (or Ginn-da-round as I like to call it).

- 52 (66%) Outside of the first drive, Ginn was pretty quiet on the day. He finished with 3 catches for 12 yards and a score on 6 targets, and added a 20-yard run on a jet sweep (or Ginn-da-round as I like to call it). Josh Hill - 49 (62%)

Hill wasn’t much of a factor on the stat sheet outside of his lone catch and target for 17 yards, but it was still a great play for him on the tight end screen that looked to go for a loss or minimal gain.

- 49 (62%) wasn’t much of a factor on the stat sheet outside of his lone catch and target for 17 yards, but it was still a great play for him on the tight end screen that looked to go for a loss or minimal gain. Benjamin Watson - 45 (57%)

Watson also proved that age is only a number on Sunday, finishing with 71 yards on 5 catches (6 targets). Sean Payton challenged his tight ends after last week’s game, and it looks like Watson heard the call loud and clear.

- 45 (57%) also proved that age is only a number on Sunday, finishing with 71 yards on 5 catches (6 targets). Sean Payton challenged his tight ends after last week’s game, and it looks like heard the call loud and clear. Cameron Meredith - 34 (43%)

Meredith had just one catch and one target in the game, but it was a big one. The 11-yard touchdown from Brees helped the Saints take a late third quarter lead. Once Meredith really gets going, it could be even more interesting for the New Orleans offense.

- 34 (43%) had just one catch and one target in the game, but it was a big one. The 11-yard touchdown from Brees helped the Saints take a late third quarter lead. Once Meredith really gets going, it could be even more interesting for the New Orleans offense. Tre’Quan Smith - 26 (33%)

Smith didn’t register any catches or runs on the stat sheet. On a day that saw the Saints go for 534 yards on offense, him not being involved is a really scary thought.

Smith didn’t register any catches or runs on the stat sheet. On a day that saw the Saints go for 534 yards on offense, him not being involved is a really scary thought. Austin Carr - 13 (16%)

Carr had two targets on Sunday, finishing with 1 catch for 25 yards. It arguably might have been the best throw from Brees on the day, as Carr hauled in a great catch.

- 13 (16%) had two targets on Sunday, finishing with 1 catch for 25 yards. It arguably might have been the best throw from Brees on the day, as hauled in a great catch. Zach Line - 12 (15%)

2 catches for 6 yards for the fullback isn’t eye-popping at all, but the decision to go with him on the 4th and Goal to get a touchdown was a gutsy call by Payton, and it paid off.

- 12 (15%) 2 catches for 6 yards for the fullback isn’t eye-popping at all, but the decision to go with him on the 4th and Goal to get a touchdown was a gutsy call by Payton, and it paid off. Jonathan Williams - 9 (11%)

The preseason camp champ had a single carry for a single yard, and had a single reception for a single yard. Mark Ingram returns soon, and it’s needed for the ground game.

- 9 (11%) The preseason camp champ had a single carry for a single yard, and had a single reception for a single yard. returns soon, and it’s needed for the ground game. Taysom Hill - 5 (6%)

3 rushes for 39 yards to go along with 3 kick returns for 64 yards (21.3 average). The Saints used Hill at tight end too to block. This guy is becoming a legend before our eyes.

- 5 (6%) 3 rushes for 39 yards to go along with 3 kick returns for 64 yards (21.3 average). The Saints used Hill at tight end too to block. This guy is becoming a legend before our eyes. Mike Gillislee, Jermon Bushrod - 4 (5%)

Defense

A.J. Klein , Marcus Williams , Marshon Lattimore , Demario Davis - 68 (100%)

Klein had an encore performance from last week’s win over the Browns, which is a good thing. Klein finished with just 3 combined tackles, but did have tackle for loss, quarterback hit, and pass defense in addition to his key plate late in the game where he blitzed Matt Ryan to force an incompletion. Davis led all tacklers with 8 combined (5 solo), and also had a QB hit.

, , , - 68 (100%) had an encore performance from last week’s win over the Browns, which is a good thing. Klein finished with just 3 combined tackles, but did have tackle for loss, quarterback hit, and pass defense in addition to his key plate late in the game where he blitzed to force an incompletion. led all tacklers with 8 combined (5 solo), and also had a QB hit. Cameron Jordan - 62 (91%)

Jordan had a pretty strong day, finishing with 2.0 sacks, 5 combined tackles, 2 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, and a pass defense. Jordan said he could have and should have had more sacks.

- 62 (91%) had a pretty strong day, finishing with 2.0 sacks, 5 combined tackles, 2 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, and a pass defense. Jordan said he could have and should have had more sacks. Vonn Bell - 54 (79%)

Bell tied with four others (Jordan, M. Williams , P.J. Williams ) for second-highest on the team in tackles with 5 combined.

- 54 (79%) tied with four others (Jordan, M. , ) for second-highest on the team in tackles with 5 combined. Sheldon Rankins - 52 (76%)

3 tackles for Rankins on the day, and 2 of them were for a loss.

- 52 (76%) 3 tackles for on the day, and 2 of them were for a loss. P.J. Williams - 50 (74%)

No Saints defender had a worse outing than Williams, who was victimized by Calvin Ridley after getting the start over Ken Crawley . He ended up getting pulled, and came back in working the slot after Patrick Robinson went down. New Orleans has a lot of questions in their secondary.

- 50 (74%) No Saints defender had a worse outing than Williams, who was victimized by after getting the start over . He ended up getting pulled, and came back in working the slot after went down. New Orleans has a lot of questions in their secondary. Alex Okafor - 44 (65%)

Okafor ’s blocked punt was a critical moment in the game, but aside that, just a single tackle.

- 44 (65%) ’s blocked punt was a critical moment in the game, but aside that, just a single tackle. Ken Crawley - 42 (62%)

Crawley took a real bad penalty on Calvin Ridley with safety help over the top from Williams. Let’s hope he returns to form soon.

- 42 (62%) took a real bad penalty on with safety help over the top from Williams. Let’s hope he returns to form soon. David Onyemata - 41 (60%)

Onyemata took a really bad special teams penalty after messing with the center on a field goal try that directly led to the Falcons putting a touchdown on the board. Perhaps it’s growing pains, but either way the Saints had a really undisciplined outing.

- 41 (60%) took a really bad special teams penalty after messing with the center on a field goal try that directly led to the Falcons putting a touchdown on the board. Perhaps it’s growing pains, but either way the Saints had a really undisciplined outing. Marcus Davenport - 34 (50%)

The first-round pick nabbed his first sack of his career, and it probably couldn’t have come against a better opponent. Davenport had 2 quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. It looked like Atlanta was double-teaming him most of the game.

- 34 (50%) The first-round pick nabbed his first sack of his career, and it probably couldn’t have come against a better opponent. had 2 quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. It looked like Atlanta was double-teaming him most of the game. Taylor Stallworth - 27 (40%)

- 27 (40%) Patrick Robinson - 23 (34%)

According to early reports, it’s a high ankle sprain for Robinson. Of course, we’ll know more eventually, but at this point we have to count him out for several weeks.

- 23 (34%) According to early reports, it’s a high ankle sprain for Robinson. Of course, we’ll know more eventually, but at this point we have to count him out for several weeks. Kurt Coleman - 22 (32%)

- 22 (32%) Alex Anzalone - 13 (19%)

- 13 (19%) Jay Bromley - 12 (18%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)