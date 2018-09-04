The NFC South heading into Week 1

Now it’s time for NFL football games that actually count.

As of now, all four teams in the NFC South stand with an equal 0-0 record. The division is open for the taking by anyone at this point. For the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints finished the preseason with a 3-1 record (their only loss coming in the second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals).

The Carolina Panthers also finished 3-1, with their only loss coming in their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Atlanta Falcons went 0-4, losing to the Jets, Chiefs, Jaguars and Dolphins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints Week 1 opponent, finished 2-2, with victories over the Dolphins and Titans and losses coming at the hands of the Lions and Jaguars.

In Week 1, the Saints take on the aforementioned Buccaneers, at home in New Orleans at noon on Sunday. The Buccaneers will be without Jameis Winston and the Saints will be minus Mark Ingram, as both players are suspended to start the season. The Carolina Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons open the season on Thursday Night Football, traveling to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles led by QB Nick Foles.

Football is back!