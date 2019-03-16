 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Do the Saints really need another wide-receiver

The Saints have tackled several missing pieces to their roster since free-agency kicked off. Should wide-receiver join that list?

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

As we wait for free agency news to continue pouring in, the next settlement of speculation will commence. In a recent article we discussed the Saints attempting to check every void Sean Payton listed in the off-season need department. One area not listed is the wide receiver position, a spot many watching the team thought they would attack.

From Antonio Brown, to Golden Tate and Adam Humphries, the dreams were vivid:

While all three ended up in separate locations, New Orleans was soon rumored to be keeping tabs on their exciting but soon injured signing from a year ago —Dez Bryant.

Last season no receiver other than Micheal Thomas caught more than 30 passes for a team that desperately needed more outside playmaking as the season progressed. With Alvin Kamara out of the backfield, Drew Brees has quite the safety net. He just now needs an additional blanket next to Thomas.

But with several young talents from last season gaining another year of experience and Ted Ginn still possessing elite speed, could the Saints be willing to roll the dice regardless if Dez returns or not?

Would they draft or trade for a wide receiver instead? Or maybe a tight-end like Jared Cook is the better and more familar answer to complete an offense already filled with tons of talent.

What do you think? You know the drill, debate it out in the comments!

Should the Saints highly prioritize adding another wide receiver?

    Yes, Mike Thomas needs help
    No, it’s an overrated need
