Important quotes after the Saints disappointing loss to Falcons include criticism of dropped passes

Sean Payton

On the loss generally:

“It is a tough way to lose a game. Tip your hat to Atlanta. I thought they played better than us today. You can focus more on the result of that game. As a coach, our jobs are to focus on what caused the result. We did not do enough things well today. That always bothers you as the coach because you’re wanting to see your performance be more consistent, better, but there were too many penalties, too many long yardage situations. We put ourselves behind the eight-ball a number of times on offense in the first half. We finally put together a few drives at the end of the game. We did not do the things that winning teams do consistently in our league. We have to get that corrected. We have to do a better job coaching. That starts with me and being more consistent in some areas. Our third down numbers, now two-three weeks in a row, have been just average at best. We kind of go from there. It is what it is.

On the performance of Trevor Siemian:

“Overall, he played well. We missed some pickups. He had a few throws in there that were not primary receivers and played with poise, brought us back. I thought, overall, I felt like it was good. Of course, we will look at it and grade it. I thought we dropped a few balls, more than our fair share. Like I said, we were third-and-long, I don’t know how many times with the penalties in the first half, frustrating.”

On his use of Taysom Hill:

“We had a package (for him). I thought he gave us some energy when he came in. We had a run; we had a handful of plays. It was just kind of how the game went. Look, if you’re not converting third downs, then your number count is not going to be 70-something offensive plays or 80. You are going to have a shorter amount of plays. He is part of the plan.”

On the wide receivers dropping passes:

“It wasn’t just receivers, I saw other guys dropping balls.”

Trevor Siemian

On whether the drops were frustrating:

“Not really. You are worrying about the next play, and I told the guys I’m going to keep coming at them. Unfortunately, in the first half we just have to be better.”

On how it felt to start:

“I felt okay. There’s certainly some plays I want back; it wasn’t perfect. Just anxious to get into the game. You have first drive, second drive, and you feel like you are in a football game again. Just wish we could have done a little more in the first half, but it felt good.”

Malcolm Jenkins

On the state of this team:

“All things considered, we’ve had an interesting first half of the season. I think we’ve competed well, I think we’ve shown ourselves that when we execute, we can play with anybody. The biggest thing for us that I would say we don’t like is the inconsistency. We’re a team that doesn’t make excuses, we don’t care about what’s going on outside of who’s on the field. For us, if we want to be the team that we want, we have to figure out how to continually be consistent, even, obviously, there are going to be some adverse situations. That is not uncommon. We have to come out more on the winning end of it than losing.”

On losing energy after beating the Buccaneers:

“I think it’s easy to point to that. We had the Super Bowl MVP here last week coming off of a game in Seattle, that it’s one of those games that we let our guard down. I really don’t think that’s the case. I think realistically as a team, our margin for error if we want to succeed is going to be smaller. We tried to put ourselves in that position, and we just didn’t come out with it.”

Terron Armstead

On the team’s issues against the Falcons:

“It was self-inflicted wounds and penalties. Some mishaps and mis-execution. I think we did a good job of converting some first downs, but the big third downs we just couldn’t stay on the field and sustain drives, especially in the red zone. Penalties pushed us out, so mostly self-inflicted wounds.”

On the margin for error with Siemian at quarterback:

“We don’t want to make those mistakes, regardless of it we have (Jameis Winston) and the others, we don’t want to make those mistakes. Especially the self-inflicted ones. You come into a game and things happen, but those guys make plays as well. The things we can control, we try to get that squared away during the week so when we come out on Sunday, we don’t have those mistakes. I would say this team has a different margin of error from others, and that discipline, technique, fundamentals, everything – that carries along no matter the personnel.”

