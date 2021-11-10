CSC’s fantasy league recap: Week 9

Team Dunnells-Chris Dunnells: 91.9 (7-2)

Never trust a Brown

vs.

This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 80.34 (3-6)

Another great game from Lamar wasn’t enough to hold off Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth on Monday night. Saquon please hurry back.

Bishop Sycamore Centurions-Andrew Bell: 71.28 (5-4)

Nick Chubb put the team on his back this week, maybe you can trust a Brown?

vs.

You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson: 67.74 (2-7)

Nick Chubb with the hard carry this week, scoring 29 of 71 points for his team.

CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 87.96 (6-3)

Top scorer in this matchup: Patriots D/ST

vs.

Instant Kamara-Nic Jennings: 58.24 (1-8)

Rough week as only two players score over 7 points for Instant Kamara. Not to mention James Connor and his 37 points were left on the bench, would have won if he was started at in eligible slot.

Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 109.08 (5-4)

Shoutout to Damien Harris for scoring Green Bay LiveLaughLove’s only touchdown this week

vs.

Green Bay LiveLaughLove-Kevin Skiver: 72.34 (5-4)

109 points despite only three players scoring in double figures. 52 combined points from the kickers and D/STs in this matchup.

Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 102.96 (8-1)

George Kittle finally returns for Team Ertle, but without Derrick Henry it may be too little too late

vs.

Team Ertle-Brenden Ertle: 67.7 (2-7)

Mr. Chow gets back in the winners column this week. If only this were 2015 then Team Ertle’s lineup of Adrian Peterson Mark Ingram Emmanuel Sanders and Odell Beckham Jr. would be tops in the league.

Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 101.76 (5-4)

Joe Mixon’s season should not go overlooked. Currently the third highest scoring RB.

vs.

Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 89.16 (5-4)

Is it time to bench Patrick Mahomes? Third straight game under 15 points for the former MVP.

Highest Scoring Team: Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 109.08 (2)

Lowest Scoring Team: Instant Kamara-Nic Jennings: 58.24 (2)

Largest Margin of Victory: Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 36.74 points (2)

This Weeks MVP: Jonathan Taylor, Team Sanders (33 points) (1)

This Weeks LVP: Aaron Jones, Instant Kamara (5.3 points) (1)

