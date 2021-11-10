 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 10: Saints reportedly sign former Philadelphia Eagles running back

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Baltimore Ravens v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

3 Biggest Takeaways from Saints disappointing loss to Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

Looking at how dropped passes and other aspects of the game affected the Saints in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Report: Saints fuel Alvin Kamara injury talks with shocking move - Clutch Points

Reports seem to indicate that Alvin Kamara may be “a little banged up,” though the Saints have made no official statement on Kamara’s health.

Saints Waive Chase Hansen, Work Out Three Running Backs - Saints News Network

The Saints have waived linebacker Chase Hansen and worked out multiple running backs.

Report: Saints signing Josh Adams to practice squad after running back tryouts - NBC Sports

After trying out three running backs, the Saints have reportedly signed Josh Adams to the practice squad.

Saints WR, Baltimore native Deonte Harris could face suspension after sentencing in drunken-driving case - Baltimore Sun

The effects of Deonte Harris’s DWI case on his NFL career are still up in the air, as his case is reportedly “under review” by the league.

Star defender recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to New Orleans on Twitter - Clutch Points

Kwon Alexander has taken to Twitter to try and recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to the Saints.

Reasons Why OBJ ‘Would and Would Not’ Sign with the Saints? - Saints News Network

Making a case for and against Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Saints.

