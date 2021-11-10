Fleur-de-Links, November 10: Saints reportedly sign former Philadelphia Eagles running back

New Orleans Saints News:
3 Biggest Takeaways from Saints disappointing loss to Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles
Looking at how dropped passes and other aspects of the game affected the Saints in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Report: Saints fuel Alvin Kamara injury talks with shocking move - Clutch Points
Reports seem to indicate that Alvin Kamara may be “a little banged up,” though the Saints have made no official statement on Kamara’s health.
Saints Waive Chase Hansen, Work Out Three Running Backs - Saints News Network
The Saints have waived linebacker Chase Hansen and worked out multiple running backs.
Report: Saints signing Josh Adams to practice squad after running back tryouts - NBC Sports
After trying out three running backs, the Saints have reportedly signed Josh Adams to the practice squad.
Saints WR, Baltimore native Deonte Harris could face suspension after sentencing in drunken-driving case - Baltimore Sun
The effects of Deonte Harris’s DWI case on his NFL career are still up in the air, as his case is reportedly “under review” by the league.
Star defender recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to New Orleans on Twitter - Clutch Points
Kwon Alexander has taken to Twitter to try and recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to the Saints.
Reasons Why OBJ ‘Would and Would Not’ Sign with the Saints? - Saints News Network
Making a case for and against Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Saints.
.@A_kamara6 #Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/l0oQmvX6Ps— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 10, 2021
Saints transactions from the last two days:— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 9, 2021
- LB Chase Hansen designated for return
- Waived LB Chase Hansen
- K Wil Lutz's practice period expired
The Saints lost a draft pick for dancing maskless in their own locker room. https://t.co/Z64Jj497Of— Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) November 10, 2021
