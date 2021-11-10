Fleur-de-Links, November 10: Saints reportedly sign former Philadelphia Eagles running back

Looking at how dropped passes and other aspects of the game affected the Saints in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Reports seem to indicate that Alvin Kamara may be “a little banged up,” though the Saints have made no official statement on Kamara’s health.

The Saints have waived linebacker Chase Hansen and worked out multiple running backs.

After trying out three running backs, the Saints have reportedly signed Josh Adams to the practice squad.

The effects of Deonte Harris’s DWI case on his NFL career are still up in the air, as his case is reportedly “under review” by the league.

Kwon Alexander has taken to Twitter to try and recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to the Saints.

Making a case for and against Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Saints.

Saints transactions from the last two days:



- LB Chase Hansen designated for return

- Waived LB Chase Hansen

- K Wil Lutz's practice period expired — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 9, 2021