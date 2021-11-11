NFL Picks Week 10: Crash of the Titans

The New Orleans Saints face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville this Sunday. Coming off a severely disappointing home loss against arch-rival Atlanta, the Saints are currently at a very low point. Coming off a massive win at Super Bowl favorites in the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee looked as good as any team in the NFL last Sunday night, even without their top player, Derrick Henry.

The Titans are clearly the favorite coming into this clash in the Music City. Just remember, things can change pretty drastically from week to week in this league, as these Saints have proven, and although they are flying high after a huge win, the Titans may be crashing down to earth against a wounded and deadly opponent in the Saints. Let’s take a look at this and all of the exciting Week 10 action in the NFL.

Last week I went 7-7

I told you so: Chargers over Eagles!

What do I know: Panthers over Patriots?

***

WEEK 10

Thursday, November 11th - Thursday Night Football

Ravens(6-2) at Dolphins(2-7)

Baltimore will easily run the ball all over Miami, all game long. Baltimore wins 32-10.

Pick: Ravens

***

Sunday, November 14th - Early Games

Bills(5-3) at Jets(2-6)

Buffalo was humiliated and humbled last week in Jacksonville, but they won't let that happen against another poor opponent, Buffalo wins 23-14.

Pick: Bills

***

Buccaneers(6-2) at Washington FT(2-6)

Tampa will unleash their rushing game to demoralize Washington in this one. Tampa wins 34-20.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Falcons(4-4) at Cowboys(6-2)

Dallas was absolutely embarrassed at home last week, and they’ve had the entire week to hear about it. This week they will take out all that aggression on a Falcons team coming off a huge emotional win. They won't be able to carry over that emotion this week, and they are firmly in Dallas’ crosshares. This one, led by Dallas’ dynamic receiving corps, will be very, very ugly. Dallas wins 45-6.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Jaguars(2-6) at Colts(4-5)

Jacksonville secured arguably the biggest upset of Week 9, with an inspired defensive effort, but there won't be much of that magic left to tap into here in Indy. Indianapolis wins 24-21.

Pick: Colts

***

Lions(0-8) at Steelers(5-3)

Pittsburgh’s defense will make this a very long day for Detroit. Pittsburgh wins 28-12.

Pick: Steelers

***

Browns(5-4) at Patriots(5-4)

After a huge performance a week ago, Cleveland keeps their roll going against the Pats. Cleveland wins 30-13.

Pick: Browns

***

Saints(5-3) at Titans(7-2)

Sean Payton’s Saints have a disturbing habit of playing down to the level of their competition as they proved in all three of their losses this season. On the other hand, they tend to rise to the occasion when facing the league’s top teams, as they proved in big wins against January’s NFC finalists Green Bay and Tampa Bay. Now the Saints will face three more division leaders over the next month, starting at Tennessee this Sunday.

Oddly enough, it’s not the matchups against Tennessee, Buffalo, or Dallas that provide that uneasy feeling, it’s the one against Philly in the midst of that stretch that causes concern. That is the problem with these Saints. That is how they are wired. Short-handed and overlooked? Sure, that’s where the Saints are right now, and it also makes them dangerous.

All signs point to a Titans victory here, but wouldn't it be the most Saints thing the Saints could do, if they marched into Nashville short-handed and left with a victory? What seemed probable two weeks ago seems nearly impossible a week later. If last Sunday reminded us of anything, its a week to week league and things don't always go as they should on paper. Tennessee will come in a little overconfident, the Saints will rise to the occasion and score the upset in the end. Saints win 28-26.

Pick: Saints

***

Sunday, November 14th - Late Games

Vikings(3-5) at Chargers(5-3)

Minnesota’s roller coaster season hits another valley in Los Angeles. Los Angeles wins 35-24.

Pick: Chargers

***

Panthers(4-5) at Cardinals(8-1)

Expect a valiant fight from the Carolina defense against the NFL’s #1 team, but in the second half, Arizona takes over in the desert. Arizona wins 35-17.

Pick: Cardinals

***

Eagles(3-6) at Broncos(5-4)

Teddy Bridgewater will take advantage of the Philly defense in the biggest moments of this close contest. Denver wins 23-20.

Pick: Broncos

***

Seahawks(3-5) at Packers(7-2)

A late field goal secures victory for the Pack at Lambeau. Green Bay wins 23-21.

Pick: Packers

***

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs(5-4) at Raiders(5-3) - Game of the Week

Patrick Mahomes, for all his struggles, will be ready for a classic performance against a bitter rival under the lights on the Vegas strip. Get ready for a light show that will make some of Vegas’ best acts jealous. Kansas City wins 36-34.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Monday, November 15th - Monday Night Football

Rams(7-2) at 49ers(3-5)

San Francisco has been one of the few teams that has had Sean McVay’s number, but the Niners passing game will give up a costly turnover that will dramatically change this game in the end. Los Angeles wins 32-27.

Pick: Rams

***

There you have it, Week 10 is upon us, and the Saints need to pull off a miracle in Music City. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!