CSC Staff Picks, Week 10: Saints expected to start wrong type of streak this week

The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to their division rival Atlanta Falcons.

While the New Orleans Saints have had issues and injuries (including a potential “mild ankle sprain” for Alvin Kamara), the Tennessee Titans have had their own fair share. Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry is done for the season in Tennessee, with the Titans now turning to Saints legend (lol) Adrian Peterson. Still, the Titans have a lot firepower on offense in the form of AJ Brown and Julio Jones, and they have the advantage of home turf and being 2.5-point favorites heading into the game.

The staff here at Canal Street Chronicles doesn’t see that upset being likely.

Here are our live-updating picks:

Last year, we had a celebrity guest join us each week to make picks for that week’s games. This year, we’re going to do something differently, where we’ll have a reader of Canal Street Chronicles make picks and track how our readers stack up with the staff here at CSC. This week, we have Ivan Franco (@Franco8I on Twitter) joining us to make picks to kick off the 2021 season.

Here are Ivans’s picks this week:

Ravens, Saints, Cowboys, Colts, Browns, Bills, Steelers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Chargers, Eagles, Seahawks, Raiders, Rams

Here’s how previous readers have done:

Week 1 - Troy Hebert (@TroyHebert_): 13-3 (.813)

Week 2 - Tyler Thomas (@MC_TylerT): 11-5 (.688)

Week 3 - Daniel Roth (@RoththeRoth): 12-4 (.750)

Week 4 - Tamarcus Lang (@lang_tamarcus): 8-8 (.500)

Week 5 - Brandon Bailey (@namesbrandon): 15-1 (.938)

Week 6 - Mike Denton (@MikeDent314): 10-4 (.714)

Week 7 - Joey Russo (@joemrusso): 10-3 (.769)

Week 8 - Jonathan Flippo (@JonathanFlippo): 10-5 (.667)

Week 9 - Shane Sweeny (@SaintSweeny): 9-5 (.643)

Thanks to Tallysight for helping keep track with all of our picks each week and offering this super awesome graphic.

