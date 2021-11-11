New Orleans Saints rookie roundup heading into Week 10 against Tennessee

The New Orleans Saints saw their three-game win streak come to an end after falling to the Atlanta Falcons 27-25. Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. While he only completed 61 percent of his passes, New Orleans’ receivers had seven drops.

The Saints remain in the NFC playoff picture as the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams all lost in Week 9.

Pete Werner takes a back seat to Kwon Alexander

Second-round linebacker Pete Werner was in on just 12 of 59 defensive snaps. This marks just the second time this season that Werner played less than 49 percent of the snaps on defense.

Kwon Alexander played 46 defensive snaps and recorded two quarterback hits and two total tackles. While Werner’s role was dramatically reduced, he still recorded three total tackles including one for loss. He’s up to 38 total tackles and three for loss on the season.

Paulson Adebo in rotation but remains the starter

Third-round cornerback Paulson Adebo got his eighth start of the season in as many games and recorded a tackle. His coverage was shaky at best as he allowed two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on three targets.

Adebo saw two-thirds of defensive snaps while Bradley Roby rotated in for just under half. Safety C.J. Garner Johnson left in the second quarter due to a foot injury suffered while making a tackle, so more snaps could be in store for Roby in the slot.

Brian Johnson was perfect on the day

Undrafted kicker Brian Johnson made both of his field goal attempts of 35 and 52 yards. He also made his only extra point try since New Orleans tried going for two on their other two touchdowns.

Payton Turner returns to the fold

28th overall defensive end Payton Turner returned to action after missing two games due to a calf injury. He played 15 snaps on defense and two on special teams.

Undrafted defensive tackle Josiah Bronson played 21 snaps but did not record a statistic. Fourth-round quarterback Ian Book was activated for the first time but did not play. Sixth-round offensive tackle Landon Young saw three snaps on special teams.

Next up for the Saints is Tennessee, who is without star running back Derrick Henry for the foreseeable future. The Titans will likely go with a balanced offensive attack, so Adebo and Werner will need to step up on defense.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.