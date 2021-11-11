Fleur-de-Links, November 11: Saints star running back misses practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Super Bowl LVI Odds: Saints Drop, but by How Much? - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints dropped from #13 to #14 in Super Bowl LVI odds following the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Saints-Titans Injury Reports: Kamara misses practice Wednesday with knee issue - Crescent City Sports
Multiple players did not practice on Wednesday, including Alvin Kamara, who missed practice due to a knee problem.
Saints Players Make Pitch for Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘We’d Love to Have You’ - Sports Illustrated
Multiple Saints players such as Shy Tuttle and Demario Davis have been outspoken about their desire to Odell Beckham Jr. to join the team.
Matt Ryan named NFC offensive player of the week after masterful performance - Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after barely holding on to a victory over the Saints.
Former Saints star Joe Horn gets probation in federal fraud case - WWLTV
Joe Horn has been ordered to serve 200 hours of community service and three years probation for his part in a health care fraud case.
Did Terry Fontenot have a hand in the Falcons win over Saints? - Sports Talk ATL
In Terry Fontenot’s first game as GM for the Atlanta Falcons while the Falcons faced the Saints, it is possible that Fontenot’s extensive knowledge of the Saints could have contributed to Atlanta’s win.
Why the Saints Should Sign Free-Agent WR Josh Reynolds - Saints News Network
Making a case for the Saints to sign former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
New Orleans Saints receivers prepared to bounce back after rough game against Atlanta@JohnDeShazier | @Chevron https://t.co/cpHkpsnVzH— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2021
⚜️ @demario__davis on @Jaboowins showing up to his foundation dinner on Monday on crutches— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 10, 2021
"He's one of the greatest teammates ever. It's not even close." pic.twitter.com/tvJ4Vtrmi1
There’s a firm belief in some circles that OBJ will end up with the Saints, who tried to trade for him before the deadline. The question is whether he’s comfortable with the QB situation and willing to take what the Saints can afford to pay.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2021
