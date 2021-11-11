 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 11: Saints star running back misses practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Super Bowl LVI Odds: Saints Drop, but by How Much? - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints dropped from #13 to #14 in Super Bowl LVI odds following the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints-Titans Injury Reports: Kamara misses practice Wednesday with knee issue - Crescent City Sports

Multiple players did not practice on Wednesday, including Alvin Kamara, who missed practice due to a knee problem.

Saints Players Make Pitch for Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘We’d Love to Have You’ - Sports Illustrated

Multiple Saints players such as Shy Tuttle and Demario Davis have been outspoken about their desire to Odell Beckham Jr. to join the team.

Matt Ryan named NFC offensive player of the week after masterful performance - Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after barely holding on to a victory over the Saints.

Former Saints star Joe Horn gets probation in federal fraud case - WWLTV

Joe Horn has been ordered to serve 200 hours of community service and three years probation for his part in a health care fraud case.

Did Terry Fontenot have a hand in the Falcons win over Saints? - Sports Talk ATL

In Terry Fontenot’s first game as GM for the Atlanta Falcons while the Falcons faced the Saints, it is possible that Fontenot’s extensive knowledge of the Saints could have contributed to Atlanta’s win.

Why the Saints Should Sign Free-Agent WR Josh Reynolds - Saints News Network

Making a case for the Saints to sign former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

