Fleur-de-Links, November 11: Saints star running back misses practice

The Saints dropped from #13 to #14 in Super Bowl LVI odds following the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Multiple players did not practice on Wednesday, including Alvin Kamara, who missed practice due to a knee problem.

Multiple Saints players such as Shy Tuttle and Demario Davis have been outspoken about their desire to Odell Beckham Jr. to join the team.

Matt Ryan was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after barely holding on to a victory over the Saints.

Joe Horn has been ordered to serve 200 hours of community service and three years probation for his part in a health care fraud case.

In Terry Fontenot’s first game as GM for the Atlanta Falcons while the Falcons faced the Saints, it is possible that Fontenot’s extensive knowledge of the Saints could have contributed to Atlanta’s win.

Making a case for the Saints to sign former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

New Orleans Saints receivers prepared to bounce back after rough game against Atlanta@JohnDeShazier | @Chevron https://t.co/cpHkpsnVzH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2021

⚜️ @demario__davis on @Jaboowins showing up to his foundation dinner on Monday on crutches



"He's one of the greatest teammates ever. It's not even close." pic.twitter.com/tvJ4Vtrmi1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 10, 2021