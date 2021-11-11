Saints at Titans Thursday injury report: RB Alvin Kamara misses second practice

Thursday’s practice brings no news of improvement for the New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara. Kamara, along with rookie DE Payton Turner, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and OL Terron Armstead did not participate in practice for the second straight day.

With Kamara trending, at this point, toward not playing, the Saints’ recent reunion with Mark Ingram is proving timely. The Saints’ running back is also only 20 rushing yards away from Deuce McAllister’s franchise lead of 6,096.

Versatile defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was picture in a walking boot on one of his social media posts, so it seems unlikely that he will find the friend in Nashville as well. P.J. Williams is usually deployed in the slot when Gardner-Johnson is on the sideline, however Bradley Roby has extensive slot corner experience as well.

That could allow Williams to continue to play the safety role New Orleans likes him in so much, leaving Marshon Lattimore and rookie Paulson Adebo with the tall task of guarding Titans receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

New Orleans has been navigating offensive line injuries all season thus far. If Armstead were to miss Sunday’s matchup, it would make sense to move James Hurst from his current fill-in assignment at LG to LT. The Saints could them plug Calvin Throckmorton back in at LG where he’s performed well. Will Clapp would likely then be the “sixth man” swing tackle.

Only change from Wednesday: Payton Turner removed from the injury report as he's placed on IR.



WR/RB Ty Montgomery and DE Carl Granderson were also limited in practice. According to NOLA.com’s Luke Johnson, Montgomery did get some work at RB on Wednesday.

The Saints also moved first-round selection DE Payton Turner to injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He’ll be out for at least the next three games. With Granderson limited, DE Jaylyn Holmes may find his way back to the field on Sunday after being an inactive last week. We’ll also keep an eye on newly acquired RB Josh Adams who is currently on the practice squad. The Saints have open roster spots with Chase Hansen being waived earlier this week and Turner heading to IR.

