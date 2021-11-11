Saints place first-round pick Payton Turner on IR with shoulder injury

After not appearing on Thursday’s injury report, it’s been confirmed 2021 first-round draft pick Payton Turner was placed on IR by the New Orleans Saints. The injury is a shoulder injury, and the extent of time he could miss is not yet known at this point. The Saints’ next three games will be against the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

Luckily for the Saints, defensive end is one of their best-suited for a next-man-up mentality. Marcus Davenport has been superb the past few weeks, with Cameron Jordan anchoring the other side of the defensive line. Turner had missed two games due to a calf injury earlier in the season, getting snaps in every other game except for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Turner was generally playing between 40 and 50 percent of snaps for the Saints, often on pass-rushing downs. He has, however, showed an aptitude for sealing the outside against the run. He has 12 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and three QB hits this year. He also logged a sack in his first game against the Carolina Panthers.

Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson will continue to be key roles in the Saints’ defensive line rotation with Turner out. As of Thursday, Granderson is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans with a shoulder injury. He was out last Sunday against the Falcons.

