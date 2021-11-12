Week 10 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Me:

Marshon Lattimore has a pick-six.

Kenny Stills has 100+ yards and a TD.

Chris Dunnells:

Saints don’t score a touchdown.

Mark Ingram doesn’t break the rushing record.

Tannehill passes for over 300 yards.

Wallace Delery

Saints actually win.

Ross Jackson:

Marcus Williams two INTs.

Demario Davis two sacks.

Mark Ingram 100+ rushing yards.

Gregory Layfield:

AJ Brown owns Paulson Adebo, goes for 100 yards and two TDs.

Tina Howell:

Mark Ingram 100 + yards and 2 TDs.

Hayden Reel:

Julio Jones scores a TD.

Trevor Siemian throws for 3 TDs.

Brian Pavek

Saints have zero sacks and give up 500 yards passing.

Prune juice boys miss 8+ tackles.

Mark Ingram 130+ from scrimmage with 2 TDs.

Saints allow only 2 sacks.

Tre’Quan Smith has his 1 good game a year with 100+ and a TD.

Terron Armstead baptizes someone in the run game to make up for last week.

