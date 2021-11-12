Fleur-de-Links, November 12: Tight end set to make debut with Saints

New Orleans Saints News:
WR Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Rams; ‘Super Bowl prospects’ reportedly a key factor - Canal Street Chronicles
Despite heavy interests from the Saints, Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Saints transcripts: Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram II media availability | Thursday, Nov. 11 - New Orleans Saints
Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore, and Mark Ingram speak with local New Orleans media following Thursday’s practice.
Cameron Jordan and his effort to improve public safety in New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles
NFL Media’s Cameron Jordan-centric docuseries titled Inspire Change debuted on Thursday.
Saints activate Nick Vannett off injured reserve; tight end finally set to make his debut - NOLA
Nick Vannett has been activated off injured reserve, making his debut for the Saints after signing with them in the 2021 offseason.
Saints at Titans Thursday injury report: RB Alvin Kamara misses second practice - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have all missed practice for a second day in a row.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones added to Week 10 injury report with hamstring issue - The Tennesseean
Wide receiver Julio Jones, who has a history with the Saints as a receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, was added to the most recent injury report with a hamstring issue.
Saints place first-round pick Payton Turner on IR with shoulder injury - Canal Street Chronicles
After being on Wednesday’s injury report, Payton Turner has been placed on injured reserve.
"I feel like a better player now than when I left," - Ingram #Saints pic.twitter.com/axlFdLIRWA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2021
Man hold up……@saints fans, we will be alright!! Just trusssssss— Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) November 11, 2021
The Saints did make a run at Beckham, where he would have gotten a huge share of the targets on the WR needy team.— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 11, 2021
