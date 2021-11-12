 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 12: Tight end set to make debut with Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

WR Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Rams; ‘Super Bowl prospects’ reportedly a key factor - Canal Street Chronicles

Despite heavy interests from the Saints, Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Saints transcripts: Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram II media availability | Thursday, Nov. 11 - New Orleans Saints

Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore, and Mark Ingram speak with local New Orleans media following Thursday’s practice.

Cameron Jordan and his effort to improve public safety in New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles

NFL Media’s Cameron Jordan-centric docuseries titled Inspire Change debuted on Thursday.

Saints activate Nick Vannett off injured reserve; tight end finally set to make his debut - NOLA

Nick Vannett has been activated off injured reserve, making his debut for the Saints after signing with them in the 2021 offseason.

Saints at Titans Thursday injury report: RB Alvin Kamara misses second practice - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have all missed practice for a second day in a row.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones added to Week 10 injury report with hamstring issue - The Tennesseean

Wide receiver Julio Jones, who has a history with the Saints as a receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, was added to the most recent injury report with a hamstring issue.

Saints place first-round pick Payton Turner on IR with shoulder injury - Canal Street Chronicles

After being on Wednesday’s injury report, Payton Turner has been placed on injured reserve.

