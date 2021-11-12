Fleur-de-Links, November 12: Tight end set to make debut with Saints

Despite heavy interests from the Saints, Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore, and Mark Ingram speak with local New Orleans media following Thursday’s practice.

NFL Media’s Cameron Jordan-centric docuseries titled Inspire Change debuted on Thursday.

Nick Vannett has been activated off injured reserve, making his debut for the Saints after signing with them in the 2021 offseason.

Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have all missed practice for a second day in a row.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, who has a history with the Saints as a receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, was added to the most recent injury report with a hamstring issue.

After being on Wednesday’s injury report, Payton Turner has been placed on injured reserve.

"I feel like a better player now than when I left," - Ingram #Saints pic.twitter.com/axlFdLIRWA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2021

Man hold up……@saints fans, we will be alright!! Just trusssssss — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) November 11, 2021