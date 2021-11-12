Saints at Titans final injury report: Alvin Kamra, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson out

The New Orleans Saints have ruled out three starters for Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. RB Alvin Kamara, OL Terron Armstead, and DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson missed all three practices this week leading to their being ruled out for the game.

Three Saints starters have been ruled out for Sunday:



- Alvin Kamara (knee)

- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot)

- Terron Armstead (shoulder/knee) — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 12, 2021

With Alvin Kamara out, the Saints will likely turn to former Saints lead back Mark Ingram who was reunited with the team just before the trade deadline. The team could also lean on RB/WR Ty Montgomery (questionable) and offensive weapon Taysom Hill to help with change of pace in the backfield. The Saints don’t feel like they’ll mis much of a step in the ground game thanks to Ingram’s familiarity with their system and versatility. However, they’ll have to be creative in generating mismatches that would usually be attainable with Kamara.

Since returning to New Orleans, Ingram has 15 carries for 70 yard (4.67 per carry) and seven catches for 46 in two games. He’s looked to slip right back comfortably and should see a lot of touches on Sunday.

Kamara’s knee injury (sprain) will be one to watch throughout next week’s practices ahead of the team traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles next weekend.

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson out, expect some rotation of P.J. Williams, Bradley Roby, and potentially others in the slot. Williams spoke with media on Friday and expressed his preparedness to step in the role and the team’s advantage at the position due to their versatility in the secondary.

Terron Armstead missed games earlier in the season wherein James Hurst stepped in to cover at left tackle. Last week, Hurst played in relief of left guard Andrus Peat. Seems to make sense that Hurst would rotate back to tackle, allowing Calvin Throckmorton to take over on the inside. Hurst and Throckmorton have been on the field together manning the left side of the line earlier in the season.

Saints injury report pic.twitter.com/1xVAfbETwy — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 12, 2021

DE Carl Granderson is also listed as questionable with his shoulder injury.

On the Tennessee Titans’ side, their injury report remains lengthy but a couple of names create specific concern in Nashville. Ryan Tannehill did not participate in practice due to illness on Friday. According to head coach Mike Vrabel, he is expected to play.

LB Rashaan Evans downgraded throughout the week and is questionable. Evans being out could open up more opportunities for the Saints in the run game, even without Alvin Kamara.

Wide receiver Julio Jones continuing his long-standing battle with hamstring injuries. And fellow wideout A.J. Brown was downgraded to DNP with a knee injury, but carries no injury designation. Reports have also circulated that Jones was not present for at least for a portion of practice.

Tennessee and New Orleans both look like they’re entering a matchup in which the team that manages availability and injury best can walk out as the winner.

