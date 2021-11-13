College prospects for Saints fans to watch: Week 11

Here are five NFL Draft prospects to watch in Week 11 of the college football season.

1) Treylon Burks (WR) - Arkansas

After the New Orleans Saints couldn’t bring in another wide receiver at the trade deadline, they will almost certainly target one with one of their top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Burks could be just the guy New Orleans needs. He can generate yards after the catch at an exceptional level. The Saints are full of deep threats, so Burks could become a much more consistent option in the passing game.

Burks is up to 48 catches for 799 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. He’s currently projected as a mid-to-late first-round selection, which is likely where the Saints will end up picking.

2) Devonte Wyatt (DT) - Georgia

You could make a case for all 11 defensive starters for No. 1 Georgia eventually being drafted. The Bulldogs’ historic defense is oozing with talent and has allowed just 5.7 points per game in nine games.

Wyatt has been a big part of that defense. His agility makes him a force inside. A four-star prospect, Wyatt began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Georgia in 2018.

Wyatt was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording six total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Week 5 against then-No. 8 Arkansas. Wyatt helped the Bulldogs hold the Razorbacks to just 162 total yards and zero points.

3) Trey McBride (TE) - Colorado State

McBride has what it takes to become an elite tight end at the next level. The senior is a high-level blocker and an elite pass-catcher.

Although McBride has only found the endzone once this season, he’s 21st in the nation in receiving yards (838) and tied for third in receptions (74).

McBride became the Rams’ all-time leader in receiving yards by a tight end after catching nine passes for 98 yards against Wyoming on Saturday. He’ll almost certainly be the first tight end off the board but isn’t projected to be taken until the second round.

4) Jordan Battle (DB) - Alabama

Battle has continuously improved over the course of his collegiate career. He appeared in all 13 games as a freshman in 2019 and recorded 30 total tackles, two for loss, one sack, one interception and a pass defended.

Battle was twice as good as a sophomore with 66 total tackles, three for loss, a pick-six and four passes defended. Now in 2021, he’s up to 51 total tackles, two interceptions including a pick-six and two passes defended.

Battle is seen as a late second- to early third-round pick. He sits in the upper tier of safeties and could increase his stock with solid performances against New Mexico State, No. 25 Arkansas and No. 17 Auburn to close out the regular season.

5) Kyren Williams (RB) - Notre Dame

In what looks to be one of the deepest running back classes in years, Williams could end up being a mid-round steal.

Williams rushed for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 313 yards and a score as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He’s followed up that season with 802 yards on 160 carries and nine touchdowns with 34 catches for 293 yards and three touchdowns this year.

Williams is currently projected as a third-round selection - coincidentally the round that All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara was taken in 2017. Williams would be a great change-of-pace player in the backfield and a reliable weapon through the air.

