Saints fans confidence shaken again

New Orleans Saints fans confidence has again been shaken following an unexpected and disappointing loss against their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons. Going into this game, the Saints were the favorite especially after beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even though they lost Jameis Winston early in that game due to an ACL injury. An enthusiastic and rowdy crowd in Caesars Superdome showed up to represent the Who Dat Nation but the lack of dependability by the Saints receivers and a normally feisty defense that took 3 quarters to come alive, put a huge damper on fans plans to celebrate a victory on Bourbon Street last Sunday night.

The Saints made a strong 4th quarter comeback scoring 18 points, only for Paulson Adebo to give up a big 64-yard play to Cordarrelle Patterson which led to Younghoe Koo kicking the game-winning field goal for the Falcons.

So, can the Saints win playing on the road against the Tennessee Titans, who are 7-2 after a huge win against the Los Angeles Rams? A win that came after losing their star running back Derrick Henry for the year. Any given Sunday right??

If nothing else, Saints fans are very passionate and loyal and despite everything that has happened so far, they have not given up on this season yet. After all, we are 5-3 at the halfway point of this season so there is still a lot of football left to play. Will they turn things around? Are the playoffs in our future?? With a name like the New Orleans Saints, you have to have faith!!

