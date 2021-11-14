Week 10 late games open thread

Week 10 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a quartet of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers

Carolina at Arizona

Philadelphia at Denver

Seattle at Green Bay

The most important matchup in the second half of the day for Saints fans is Carolina at Arizona. Arizona should be able to keep Carolina in the NFC South basement while also keeping the All-Star Rams off their backs in the NFC West. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

