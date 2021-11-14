 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs vs. Raiders: Sunday Night Football open thread

It’s an AFC West showdown in Vegas tonight! Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
Oakland Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in Sin City tonight. This is a huge game in an extremely tight AFC West race. Will Patrick Mahomes get the Chiefs back on track in the AFC West? Can the Raiders get the best of their division rivals again? Let’s tune in and find out!

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

