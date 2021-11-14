Last week’s recommendations and their DraftKings points:

Daniel Jones: 9.10

Devonte Booker: 15.20

Jerry Jeudy: 12.90

Dalton Schultz: 9.40

Saints DST: 2.00

Last week’s lineup ended being steady for the week. Daniel Jones disappointed a bit or this lineup would look even better. The same could be said for the Saints DST who let Matt Ryan and the Falcons have a good day at the Super Dome. Although, using these players at their cost ended up returning a good value. In Week 10, DraftKings tournament players could be looking at more overly used players than most weeks due to injury. Let’s get into the recommendations for DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 10 of the NFL regular season.

DraftKings DFS Plays for Week 10 of the Regular Season

Russell Wilson is back from his hand injury. Wilson was activated from the IR list and returns to action with a good matchup in Week 10. The Green Bay Packers have not faced a healthy quarterback of Wilson’s caliber in the last four weeks. In what might be some of the luckiest stretches of games, the Packers got rookie Justin Fields, Tyler Heinicke, a banged-up Kyler Murray on a short week, and a struggling Patrick Mahomes. Wilson should not be highly owned this week due to his injury and the perceived moderate matchup. Rolling with him at a discounted $6,700 could lend itself to an advantage over the competition.

This is where the lineup will likely have an overused player. D’Ernest Johnson and Mark Ingram will both be stepping into the primary role for their respective teams this week. Both are also likely to be highly owned due to their discounted price. Using just one of these players in lineups should be okay though. D’Ernest Johnson is likely to have a better game than Mark Ingram. Ingram faces a Tennessee Titans defense that has played well against the run. Also, Sean Payton rarely leans on a single running back in his game plans. Johnson should be the workhorse for the Cleveland Browns this week. At just $4,700, his cost allows flexibility in other positions.

Another person getting the benefit of injury is wide receiver Tyler Johnson for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Antonio Brown is still suffering from a foot injury. Chris Godwin has been hobbled all week as well. Even if Godwin plays this week, it is hard to think he will be highly involved in the offense. In the Buccaneers last game, Johnson received six targets and caught five of them. This was with a healthy Godwin as well. It is likely that Godwin’s target share increases this week. Johnson’s salary this week is also at the floor, at just $3,300. The Buccaneers are a pass-happy offense, so getting a pass catcher at this price for this team is a steal.

This tight end has gotten 17 targets in their last two games combined. In Week 10, he matches up against the Indianapolis Colts who have allowed the fourth-most points to tight ends on the season. Dan Arnold is another bargain this week. The Jacksonville Jaguars have relied on Arnold since he arrived on the team and that is likely not changing this week against the Colts. The Jaguars play from behind a lot so Darnold should benefit from usage and game script. This incredibly discounted price of $3,500 is the best value in all of DFS this week.

Sample Lineup for Week 10:

Russell Wilson, $6,700

D’Ernest Johnson, $4,700

Tyler Johnson, $3,300

Dan Arnold, $3,500

Browns DST, $2,800

The Browns showed what kind of defense they could put in the field in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals. This week, they get to play a much less explosive offense in the New England Patriots. Take the huge discount on the Browns this week. Tallying up these selections will leave DraftKings players with a whopping $29,000 to fill out the rest of the lineup. This allows so much flexibility in the remaining positions. Paying up for a Dalvin Cook, Mike Williams, or A.J. Brown is easy with this many funds available. Find the high-end players you like and plug into these remaining spots. Good luck in your DraftKings DFS Tournaments for Week 10 of the NFL regular season.

