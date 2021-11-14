Saints vs. Titans: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (7-2)
The Saints face the Titans in Nashville today in a matchup of teams dealing with huge injuries. Both teams find themselves in playoff races but will have to continue on without some of their best players, most notably Tennessee’s Derrick Henry and New Orleans’ James Winston. The Saints also find themselves without their top offensive weapon in Alvin Kamara for this game. Following a brutal loss last week, the Saints are down, but certainly not out. Another solid win on the road will go a very long way.
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 10 action:
Game time:
Sunday, November 14th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee
Weather Forecast:
56º - Partly Cloudy
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on CBS
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 708
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 386 / Internet 389
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Tennessee Titans radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
NFL App (Subscription Required)
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +3; Over/Under 44, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
