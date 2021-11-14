If the Saints win/lose vs Titans

The New Orleans Saints are 5-3 heading into today’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. With an upset loss against the Atlanta Falcons in the rear view mirror, the Saints are looking to bounce back in a major way. Star running back Alvin Kamara will miss this game due to a knee injury, so expect Mark Ingram to carry the load this week and pick up the slack.

If the Saints win:

If the Saints win, they’d improve to 6-3 and gain some momentum heading into next week’s revenge game against the Eagles. I call it a revenge game because the Eagles embarrassed the Saints last season in Jalen Hurts’ first start.

The Saints are in need of a win here. After the Eagles, the Saints face two hard opponents in the form of the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills. Both of these games are back to back. It would benefit the Saints to win today so that they’d be able to afford at least one loss to these teams. In conclusion, the Saints need to handle business in Music City against the Titans.

If the Saints lose:

If the Saints drop this game to the Titans, the margin for error moving forward would become even slimmer. They would move to 5-4, making the upcoming games after the Eagles a bit more must win. The Saints will be facing a really good Dallas team and an establish Bills offense that I’m not sure they could go 2-0 against. It would help to have some wiggle room moving into these games.

If the Saints lose today, they would need to not only bounce back against the Eagles, but beat both the Cowboys & the Bills during a difficult stretch of games. A loss today could open the flood gates for a bad couple of weeks to follow.



This game could go either way. Both teams are banged up and missing key players on both sides of the ball. If Sean Payton remains in his coaching bag, the Saints could leave Music City with an upset win!

Prediction: The defense wins it in the trenches. Saints win 20-17

