CSC’s Fantasy Start/Sit, Saints vs. Titans

As good as the Titans have been this season, they are actually the worst fantasy defense in the league against wide receivers. They have given up 34+ points to opposing WRs in all but three games this season, including three games of 54+ points allowed to the position. It is unlikely the Saints WRs will score that many points, as they have been one of the lesser passing offenses in the league this year, but the soft matchup definitely offers some upside for Callaway. The second year WR is averaging over 10 fantasy points per game since Week 3 after his slow start. The soft matchup and improved play from Callaway could lead to a sneaky high scoring output on Sunday. Treat Callaway as a mid level Flex with upside.

Sit: Every Running Back

This game would normally be a matchup of two of the leagues best running backs, but unfortunately, both Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara will both be inactive in Week 10. Mark Ingram was broken out of Texans jail via trade, and Adrian Peterson was signed out of free agency after Henry was lost for the year, meaning neither starting running back was on their current team two weeks ago.

The Saints currently rank 4th against opposing fantasy running backs, and the Titans are ranked 8th. The matchup is just too bad for me to recommend starting any back in this game, at least outside of a Flex in deeper leagues. Peterson is splitting carries with Jeremy McNichols, who is also more active in the passing game, and Ingram just has not enjoyed the production he had up until two years ago. However, Ingram certainly has the most upside out of these three options, as he is not splitting carries and has the easier of the two tough matchups, but I would not expect anything like an Alvin Kamara level performance this week. The biggest thing Ingram has going for him this week however is that he is just 20 yards away from breaking Deuce McAllister’s team rushing record, a mark he surely will be able to hit this week.

