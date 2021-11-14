Saints at Titans inactives: Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead headline list

The New Orleans Saints will be without key players headed into today’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. As disclosed in Friday’s injury report, they’ll be without running back Alvin Kamara and left tackle Terron Armstead who are both listed on today’s inactives list.

RB Alvin Kamara

LT Terron Armstead

TE Nick Vannett

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

LB Andrew Dowell

DE Jalyn Holmes

Without Kamara, Mark Ingram reclaims his role as the lead back for New Orleans. He only needs 20 rushing yards to claim the franchise’s all-time rushing yardage lead.

With Vannett out, Juwan Johnson will be active on Sunday after being a healthy scratch last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Lil’Jordan Humphrey continues his inactive streak, this time after the Saints signed WR Kevin White to the 53-man roster on Saturday. This will be White’s fourth straight active game for the Saints. White has been a key contributor in special teams, forcing a fumble last week in punt coverage. He also hauled in a big 38 yard catch from Trevor Siemian against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans will also be without starting nickel corner and defensive playmaker C.J. Gardner-Johnson who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He’ll miss at least three games along with rookie defensive end Payton Turner.

Tennessee Titans Inactives

CB Greg Mabin

LB David Long Jr.

LB Rashaan Evans

T Bobby Hart

OL Dillon Radunz

DT Teair Tart

The Titans, already without star running back Derrick Henry, placed wideout Julio Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Saturday. Leaving the Titans with receivers A.J. Brown, Chester Rogers, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Titans did activate former LSU Tigers corner Kristian Fulton back from injured reserve. Will be interesting to see how Fulton’s return impacts the typically zone-heavy coverage scheme of Tennessee.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.