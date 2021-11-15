CSC’s fantasy studs and duds from Week 10

STUD: Mark Ingram

The Saints all-time rushing leader had his best game of the year on Sunday, gaining 108 total yards and scoring his second touchdown of the year, and first since Week 1. Ingram was bottled up for the most part on the ground, gaining just 47 yards on 14 carries, but in true Kamara fashion his fantasy output was saved by a big day in the passing game. It is good to see Ingram back in a Saints uniform, especially now that no one has ever ran for more yards wearing that same uniform than he has.

dud: AJ Brown

Brown was considered a top 10 play this week, but was held to just one catch for 16 yards by the Saints pass defense led by Marshon Lattimore. This was Brown’s worst score of the season other than the Week 3 game in which he got injured. This is Brown’s second straight game scoring in single digits after it looked like he was finally coming into form in Weeks 6-8. The loss of Derrick Henry seems to be impacting the entire Titans offense, and it will remain to be seen if they can figure out how to get Brown more involved going forward.

dud: Saints D/ST

Following arguably their best performance of the year against Tom Brady and the Bucs, the Saints D/ST has combined for just 5 points over the last two weeks. The Titans offense entered this game ranking 17th in terms of fantasy points allowed, and was missing key players such as Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Despite this, the Saints D/ST only managed to score 4 fantasy points, failing to get a single turnover for the second week in a row. The Saints D/ST managed just two sacks against Ryan Tannehill, and unfortunately has top offenses in the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys ahead of them on the schedule. It is not time to drop this unit, but you may need to consider streaming options at D/ST for these tough matchups in the future.

