New Orleans Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles

The New Orleans Saints (5-4) hope to end their two game skid by finishing up their brief road trip with a win in Philadelphia vs. the Eagles (4-6).

The Saints are coming off of disappointing back-to-back losses that were within grasp late, while the Eagles are coming off of a triumphant 30-13 victory over the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

New Orleans will hope to see the return of all-star running back Alvin Kamara after he missed last week. Though Mark Ingram filled in valiantly, the redzone play calling may have had to adjust a bit without Kamara who has proven to be highly effective in that area of the game. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming off of a multi-touchdown game in which he also ran for 53 yards, leading a team which has scored 30 or more points in half of their matchups.

Surprisingly, Philadelphia has yet to win a game at home this season. Despite that, the Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs on the road against the Eagles according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

With an over/under of only 44 points, a low-scoring affair is expected. Which could work to the benefit of New Orleans as the Eagles only have one win in which they’ve scored less than 30 points this season.

With an over/under of only 44 points, a low-scoring affair is expected. Which could work to the benefit of New Orleans as the Eagles only have one win in which they've scored less than 30 points this season.