Fleur-de-Links, November 15: Saints lose for 2nd week in a row

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Another Late Comeback Fails as Saints Fall to Titans 23-21 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints fall to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Saints hit with questionable roughing the passer penalty on Titans’ Ryan Tannehill, fans up in arms - Fox Sports

Kaden Elliss was flagged for a “questionable” roughing the passer call, erasing a second quarter interception by Marcus Williams.

Saints at Titans final injury report: Alvin Kamra, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson out - Canal Street Chronicles

Three starters for the Saints - Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were all ruled out for the Saints matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Mark Ingram becomes Saints’ all-time rushing leader - AL.com

Mark Ingram surpassed Deuce McAllister as the all-time rushing leader for the Saints.

New Orleans Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson heads to injured reserve, creating sizable hole on defense - Canal Street Chronicles

After being ruled out for the Saints game against the Tennessee Titans, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was moved to injured reserve.

Saints’ Ty Montgomery was somehow listed as questionable with this gruesome pinkie injury - Yahoo! Sports

Despite facing an awful pinkie injury following a dropped pass, Ty Montgomery was pulled from the game, but listed as “questionable.”

Saints Week 10 Power Rankings: Takes mostly temperate after bad loss to Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints fall to the middle of the pack following their loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

