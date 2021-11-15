Fleur-de-Links, November 15: Saints lose for 2nd week in a row

The Saints fall to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Kaden Elliss was flagged for a “questionable” roughing the passer call, erasing a second quarter interception by Marcus Williams.

Three starters for the Saints - Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were all ruled out for the Saints matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Mark Ingram surpassed Deuce McAllister as the all-time rushing leader for the Saints.

After being ruled out for the Saints game against the Tennessee Titans, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was moved to injured reserve.

Despite facing an awful pinkie injury following a dropped pass, Ty Montgomery was pulled from the game, but listed as “questionable.”

The Saints fall to the middle of the pack following their loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

The #Saints have only had a player reach 100 yards receiving once this season. Alvin Kamara against the Seattle Seahawks. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 15, 2021

For Mark Ingram, Saints' franchise rushing record is 'something to be proud of' https://t.co/U04iGY5SSl via @nolanews — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) November 15, 2021