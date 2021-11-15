Fleur-de-Links, November 15: Saints lose for 2nd week in a row

New Orleans Saints News:
Another Late Comeback Fails as Saints Fall to Titans 23-21 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints fall to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.
Saints hit with questionable roughing the passer penalty on Titans’ Ryan Tannehill, fans up in arms - Fox Sports
Kaden Elliss was flagged for a “questionable” roughing the passer call, erasing a second quarter interception by Marcus Williams.
Saints at Titans final injury report: Alvin Kamra, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson out - Canal Street Chronicles
Three starters for the Saints - Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were all ruled out for the Saints matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Mark Ingram becomes Saints’ all-time rushing leader - AL.com
Mark Ingram surpassed Deuce McAllister as the all-time rushing leader for the Saints.
New Orleans Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson heads to injured reserve, creating sizable hole on defense - Canal Street Chronicles
After being ruled out for the Saints game against the Tennessee Titans, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was moved to injured reserve.
Saints’ Ty Montgomery was somehow listed as questionable with this gruesome pinkie injury - Yahoo! Sports
Despite facing an awful pinkie injury following a dropped pass, Ty Montgomery was pulled from the game, but listed as “questionable.”
Saints Week 10 Power Rankings: Takes mostly temperate after bad loss to Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints fall to the middle of the pack following their loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
The #Saints have only had a player reach 100 yards receiving once this season. Alvin Kamara against the Seattle Seahawks.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 15, 2021
For Mark Ingram, Saints' franchise rushing record is 'something to be proud of' https://t.co/U04iGY5SSl via @nolanews— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) November 15, 2021
Such an amazing accomplishment! @markingramll @saints New All Time Leader in Rushing Yards https://t.co/tODQ6XHNi9— Garrett Hartley (@GHartley5) November 15, 2021
Loading comments...