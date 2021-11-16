Social media reactions to Saints loss vs Titans

This week, the New Orleans Saints traveled to Music City in hopes of taking down one of the hottest teams in the NFL: the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, the Saints were not successful despite a great effort towards the end. A variety of reasons went into the Saints loss yesterday, way too many to get into at this present moment. Lets dive into the social media reactions to a very frustrating loss.

The largest concern for the Saints after this game is a problem they’ve had to deal with all season, lack of ability at the kicker position. Johnson would miss 2 of his 3 attempts yesterday which ended up costing the Saints a chance at sending this game into overtime. The final score ended out at 21-23. Had Brian made these extra points, the game would’ve been tied at the end of regulation. The fans were not too happy about his performance via social media feeds.

hey brian johnson, raising canes is hiring — jnet⚜️ (@jnetbritt) November 14, 2021

Thanks for all you did, Brian Johnson. And best of luck in your future endeavors. ✌ ⚜️ — stan verrett (@stanverrett) November 14, 2021

Woke up this morning in Hopes that I would see (or Hear) that BRIAN JOHNSON is No Longer employed by The #Saints

Hopefully he wasn’t allowed to take Uniform with AND had to fly Commercial Home!! — DHaynes (@Askyomomma1) November 15, 2021

Good morning to Who Dat Nation, The Saints, and the beautiful city of New Orleans. ☀️ ☕️ ⚜️



…but not to Brian Johnson, Cesar Ruiz, and Adam Trautman — Joey V (@WhoDatJoeyV) November 15, 2021

The saga of bad kickers in New Orleans wasn’t the only thing that had Saints fans in a frenzy yesterday. From bad calls from referees, Sean Payton’s questionable play calling, and sloppy field play from certain players, there was much to be said about this performance.

Some positives from the Titans game:



• Marcus Davenport & Kwon Alexander had their best games of 2021.

• WRs had 9 rec., 165 yds & TD

• Mark Ingram was productive replacement for Kamara.

• The Saints had six plays of 20+ yards. They had 18 in the previous 8 games combined. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 15, 2021

There's levelz to this, man. Congratulations to @markingramII, the new all-time leading rusher for the @Saints. pic.twitter.com/dksXJkLBLB — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 15, 2021

Still feel like the Saints didn’t use Taysom Hill enough yesterday. I thought Trevor Siemian once again did his thing, but the offense could’ve used a few more QB power runs. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 15, 2021

Adam Trautman gonna be selling cars in two weeks — 5-4⚜️ (@JZu3s_) November 15, 2021

how many times we gotta see Adam Trautman fuck up weekly — toni childs fan acct (@iamcoachrich) November 15, 2021

Next week, the Saints are on the road again as they have a date with the Eagles. This is not a game the Saints should take lightly as the Eagles have been playing some of their best football in the past couple of weeks, I will be here next week to highlight the social media reactions on what I hope will be a victory Monday!

