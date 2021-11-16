 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reactions to Saints loss vs Titans

Back to back weeks...

By Sterling Mclymont
Syndication: The Tennessean

This week, the New Orleans Saints traveled to Music City in hopes of taking down one of the hottest teams in the NFL: the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, the Saints were not successful despite a great effort towards the end. A variety of reasons went into the Saints loss yesterday, way too many to get into at this present moment. Lets dive into the social media reactions to a very frustrating loss.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

The largest concern for the Saints after this game is a problem they’ve had to deal with all season, lack of ability at the kicker position. Johnson would miss 2 of his 3 attempts yesterday which ended up costing the Saints a chance at sending this game into overtime. The final score ended out at 21-23. Had Brian made these extra points, the game would’ve been tied at the end of regulation. The fans were not too happy about his performance via social media feeds.

The saga of bad kickers in New Orleans wasn’t the only thing that had Saints fans in a frenzy yesterday. From bad calls from referees, Sean Payton’s questionable play calling, and sloppy field play from certain players, there was much to be said about this performance.

Syndication: USA TODAY

Next week, the Saints are on the road again as they have a date with the Eagles. This is not a game the Saints should take lightly as the Eagles have been playing some of their best football in the past couple of weeks, I will be here next week to highlight the social media reactions on what I hope will be a victory Monday!

