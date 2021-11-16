Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pick-ups after Week 10

It was the return of some familiar names to the top of fantasy standings in Week 10 of the NFL regular season. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson returned to the top 10 after struggling recently. There were also some surprises at the top of the rankings. Some injuries occurred as well but it is unlikely that someone like A.J. Dillon will be on many waivers. Let’s get into the fantasy football waiver wire targets after Week 10 of the NFL regular season.

D’Onta Foreman, Running Back, Tennessee Titans

Rostered percentage: ESPN(2%), Yahoo(4%)

The Titans backfield is very crowded currently. Adrian Peterson was thought to be the fantasy-relevant player when he was signed. This week against the Saints, it was Foreman who looked the best of any of the backs currently on the roster. It might not be if but a matter of when Foreman takes over this backfield completely. Foreman rushed 11 times against the Saints stout run defense and caught two passes. Pick him up before he has a huge game against the Houston Texans in Week 11.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Running Back, New England Patriots

Rostered percentage: ESPN(29%), Yahoo(32%)

This Patriots backfield might be difficult to rely on going forward. That is not to say to avoid it completely though, especially with the way running back has been this year. Stevenson has the talent to put together good fantasy numbers every week. Opportunity will be the question though. When Damien Harris returns, it will be interesting to see how the touches are split. Stevenson could very well be a championship winner though if he keeps getting 20 or more touches.

Gerald Everett, Tight End, Seattle Seahawks

Rostered percentage: ESPN(3%), Yahoo(20%)

Russell Wilson returned for the Seahawks this week and so did Everett’s fantasy value. In Wilson’s first action since Week 5, Everett was targeted eight times in the game. Without a reliable pass-catching running back or third wide receiver, Everett should be a top 12 fantasy tight end candidate for the rest of the regular season.

Tre’Quan Smith, Wide Receiver, New Orleans Saints

Rostered percentage: ESPN(2%), Yahoo(3%)

Someone has to catch the ball for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints asked Trevor Siemian to pass 34 times this past week, with 7 of them going towards Smith. Smith also scored in this game, marking his second touchdown in the past three weeks of play. Smith and Siemian have taken a couple of weeks to gel, but it seems as if Smith will be integral in the Saints offense going forward.

