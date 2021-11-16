Fleur-de-Links, November 16: Jameis Winston has successful knee surgery

The Saints are underdogs by 1.5 points in their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jameis Winston has reportedly undergone a successful knee surgery following damage to his MCL and ACL in the Saints’ win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Several sources indicate that Trevor Siemian may remain the starter for the Saints for the remainder of the 2021 season.

TMZ recaps Ty Montgomery’s pinkie finger injury, including a close-up picture of the finger right after the injury.

The Saints have not completed a 2-point conversion since December of 2018.

A transcript of the conference call between Sean Payton and local media.

Mark Ingram speaks on how happy he is following breaking the franchise record for all-time rushing yards.

The #Saints traded back in the first round of the NFL Draft to select @MarkIngramII 10 years ago



He is now No. 1️⃣ in #Saints career rushing yards and rushing TDs ⚜️



From 2️⃣8️⃣ to 2️⃣2️⃣ to 1️⃣4️⃣, he continues to leave his Mark with the Black and Gold! pic.twitter.com/qOfKFwfIGd — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 15, 2021

I say it almost every week, but the Saints trading for Mark Ingram was such a good move. He still has gas left in the tank. He balled out yesterday. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 15, 2021