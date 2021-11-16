Fleur-de-Links, November 16: Jameis Winston has successful knee surgery

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are underdogs by 1.5 points in their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Saints’ Jameis Winston undergoes successful surgery to repair injured knee, sources say - NOLA
Jameis Winston has reportedly undergone a successful knee surgery following damage to his MCL and ACL in the Saints’ win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Trevor Siemian has chance to remain Saints starting QB over Taysom Hill as New Orleans eyes playoff return - CBS Sports
Several sources indicate that Trevor Siemian may remain the starter for the Saints for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Saints’ Ty Montgomery Gruesomely Dislocates Finger ... On Catch Attempt - TMZ Sports
TMZ recaps Ty Montgomery’s pinkie finger injury, including a close-up picture of the finger right after the injury.
Saints struggles on 2-point conversions continue: Sunday’s failure makes them 0 for last 8 - NOLA
The Saints have not completed a 2-point conversion since December of 2018.
Saints transcripts: Sean Payton media conference call | Monday, Nov. 15 - New Orleans Saints
A transcript of the conference call between Sean Payton and local media.
For Mark Ingram, Saints’ franchise rushing record is ‘something to be proud of’ - NOLA
Mark Ingram speaks on how happy he is following breaking the franchise record for all-time rushing yards.
The #Saints traded back in the first round of the NFL Draft to select @MarkIngramII 10 years ago— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 15, 2021
He is now No. 1️⃣ in #Saints career rushing yards and rushing TDs ⚜️
From 2️⃣8️⃣ to 2️⃣2️⃣ to 1️⃣4️⃣, he continues to leave his Mark with the Black and Gold! pic.twitter.com/qOfKFwfIGd
I say it almost every week, but the Saints trading for Mark Ingram was such a good move. He still has gas left in the tank. He balled out yesterday.— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 15, 2021
New Orleans #Saints corner Bradley Roby is credited by PFF with:— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 15, 2021
4 targets
0 catches allowed
1 forced incompletion
39.7 passer rating when targeted
3/4 targets were in coverage with AJ Brown. Two drops credited.
Loading comments...