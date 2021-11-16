 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 16: Jameis Winston has successful knee surgery

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are underdogs by 1.5 points in their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saints’ Jameis Winston undergoes successful surgery to repair injured knee, sources say - NOLA

Jameis Winston has reportedly undergone a successful knee surgery following damage to his MCL and ACL in the Saints’ win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trevor Siemian has chance to remain Saints starting QB over Taysom Hill as New Orleans eyes playoff return - CBS Sports

Several sources indicate that Trevor Siemian may remain the starter for the Saints for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Saints’ Ty Montgomery Gruesomely Dislocates Finger ... On Catch Attempt - TMZ Sports

TMZ recaps Ty Montgomery’s pinkie finger injury, including a close-up picture of the finger right after the injury.

Saints struggles on 2-point conversions continue: Sunday’s failure makes them 0 for last 8 - NOLA

The Saints have not completed a 2-point conversion since December of 2018.

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton media conference call | Monday, Nov. 15 - New Orleans Saints

A transcript of the conference call between Sean Payton and local media.

For Mark Ingram, Saints’ franchise rushing record is ‘something to be proud of’ - NOLA

Mark Ingram speaks on how happy he is following breaking the franchise record for all-time rushing yards.

