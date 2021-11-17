CSC’s fantasy league recap: Week 10

This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 97.72 (4-6)

Congratulations to anyone reading this, you had as many points as Mike Gesicki this week

vs.

Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 90.6 (5-5)

Elijah Mitchell gets me across the finish line on Monday night despite DK Metcalf’s ejection.

Bishop Sycamore Centurions-Andrew Bell: 114.32 (6-4)

Congratulations to anyone reading this, you had as many points as TJ Hockenson this week

vs.

Team Dunnells-Chris Dunnells: 93.88 (7-3)

Matt Ryan and his 0.68 points buried Team Dunnells this week. Obviously did not learn from my troubles starting Falcons.

CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 132.42 (7-3)

Deebo Samuel is looking like one of the biggest steals of the year

vs.

You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson: 82.6 (2-8)

Big days from WRs CeeDee Lamb and Deebo Samuel lead this strong showing for CeeDeez Lutz.

Instant Kamara-Nic Jennings: 106.1 (2-8)

Stefon Diggs finally has a 20+ point day to bring Instant Kamara to the winners circle

vs.

Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 97.64 (5-5)

Negative 6 points for the Browns D/ST waste three 21+ point performances for Team Sanders.

Green Bay LiveLaughLove-Kevin Skiver: 85.2 (6-4)

Odell Beckham Jr. and George Kittle weren’t enough to complete the comeback for Team Ertle

vs.

Team Ertle-Brenden Ertle: 71.44 (2-8)

Low scoring matchup that produced only 20 total points from the four WRs.

Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 105.04 (6-4)

Patrick Mahomes outduels a trio of Raiders for Mr. Chow to put this one too far out of reach for top WR Cooper Kupp on MNF

vs.

Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 77.94 (8-2)

Mr. Chow’s weekly results have mirrored the Arizona Cardinals thus far, bad news for me as I face Mr. Chow next week and the Cardinals face the struggling Seahawks.

Highest Scoring Team: CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 132.42 (2)

Lowest Scoring Team: Team Ertle-Brenden Ertle: 71.44 (1)

Largest Margin of Victory: CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 49.82 points (1)

This Weeks MVP: DeVonta Smith, This is the Falcons Fault (20.6 points) (1)

This Weeks LVP: Matt Ryan, Team Dunnells (0.68 points) (1)

