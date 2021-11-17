CSC Staff Picks, Week 11: Saints look to halt losing streak

The New Orleans Saints have dropped their last two games in heartbreaking fashion. Giving up a a game winning field goal to the division rival Falcons and failing to convert a game tying two-point conversion on the road against the first place Titans.

The Saints should be getting Alvin Kamara back this week, but will also have to face the challenge of slowing down Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who has had back to back huge games for the Eagles. The Saints fell to the Eagles last season by a score of 24-21, in what was the last game before Drew Brees returned from injury. The Saints defense failed to slow down the Eagles rushing attack that week, as both Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders went for over 100 yards. This may be the Saints last chance to get a win in the next few weeks, as three of the next four games following the Eagles are against teams currently in first place. The Eagles are slight favorites at -1.5 in what looks to be a close game between two teams beginning the fight for their playoff lives.

The staff here at Canal Street Chronicles is confident the Saints will prevail this time in Philadelphia.

Here are our live-updating picks:

We decided we’d go with a little change of pace for this one as this week’s guest picker is a Celebrity guest, Ricardo Chavira. You’ve seen Ricardo on several of your favorite television shows such as Chicago P.D, Selena: The Series, Scandal, Jane The Virgin, Santa Clarita Diet. and Desperate Housewives. Our Co-Managing Editor Ross Jackson has also worked with him on stage and knows how proud he is of his theatrical credits with the Geffen Playhouse, Gutherie Theater, and National Theater in London among others.

In regards to his connection to the Saints, Ricardo actually voiced the radio and TV spots that ran in San Antonio promoting New Orleans Saints games while they were displaced during the 2005-06 season. Beyond that, he and his son are also huge Saints fans even though he was raised an Oilers fan. He’s been a was a fan free agent for a while, but with his son being a die-hard Who Dat as well as friend and NOLA resident Michael Gonzalez (who is trash in the fantasy league Ricardo commissions and Ross is in), he’s all about the black and gold.

Here are Ricardo’s picks this week: Pats, Colts, Panthers, Ravens, Lions. 49ers, Packers, Dolphins, SAINTS, Titans

Here’s how previous readers have done:

Week 1 - Troy Hebert (@TroyHebert_): 13-3 (.813)

Week 2 - Tyler Thomas (@MC_TylerT): 11-5 (.688)

Week 3 - Daniel Roth (@RoththeRoth): 12-4 (.750)

Week 4 - Tamarcus Lang (@lang_tamarcus): 8-8 (.500)

Week 5 - Brandon Bailey (@namesbrandon): 15-1 (.938)

Week 6 - Mike Denton (@MikeDent314): 10-4 (.714)

Week 7 - Joey Russo (@joemrusso): 10-3 (.769)

Week 8 - Jonathan Flippo (@JonathanFlippo): 10-5 (.667)

Week 9 - Shane Sweeny (@SaintSweeny): 9-5 (.643)

Week 10 - Ivan Franco (@Franco8I): 4-9-1 (.286)

Thanks to Tallysight for helping keep track with all of our picks each week and offering this super awesome graphic.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, on Instagram @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.