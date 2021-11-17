 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 17: Saints bring back waived wide receiver

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NCAA Football: Boise State at Oklahoma State Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints News:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights - Sports Illustrated Betting

Sports Illustrated currently lists the Philadelphia Eagles as favorites for their upcoming game against the Saints, but only by 1 point.

NFL transactions: Montravius Adams out, Gabe Wright in - AL.com

The Saints have waived defensive lineman Montravius Adams.

Saints Working Out Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday - The Spun

Wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, who previously signed with the team before being waived due to a hamstring injury in August, is being brought in for a workout with the Saints.

Saints DB Malcolm Jenkins has a message for young athletes, and it goes well beyond football - NOLA

Malcolm Jenkins spoke to a group of teenagers in Harvey, Louisiana, sharing wisdom from his experiences both on and off the field.

Report: Saints Add K Brett Maher to their Practice Squad - Saints News Network

The Saints have reportedly signed kicker Brett Maher to the practice squad.

Sean Payton Shares Discouraging News On Taysom Hill - The Spun

Sean Payton told reporters that Taysom Hill got “nicked up” during the team’s most recent game against the Tennessee Titans.

Saints transcripts: Pete Werner and Tre’Quan Smith virtual media availability | Monday, Nov. 15 - New Orleans Saints

Transcript from a media availability conference with Pete Werner and Tre’Quan Smith.

