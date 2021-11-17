Fleur-de-Links, November 17: Saints bring back waived wide receiver

New Orleans Saints News:
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights - Sports Illustrated Betting
Sports Illustrated currently lists the Philadelphia Eagles as favorites for their upcoming game against the Saints, but only by 1 point.
NFL transactions: Montravius Adams out, Gabe Wright in - AL.com
The Saints have waived defensive lineman Montravius Adams.
Saints Working Out Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday - The Spun
Wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, who previously signed with the team before being waived due to a hamstring injury in August, is being brought in for a workout with the Saints.
Saints DB Malcolm Jenkins has a message for young athletes, and it goes well beyond football - NOLA
Malcolm Jenkins spoke to a group of teenagers in Harvey, Louisiana, sharing wisdom from his experiences both on and off the field.
Report: Saints Add K Brett Maher to their Practice Squad - Saints News Network
The Saints have reportedly signed kicker Brett Maher to the practice squad.
Sean Payton Shares Discouraging News On Taysom Hill - The Spun
Sean Payton told reporters that Taysom Hill got “nicked up” during the team’s most recent game against the Tennessee Titans.
Saints transcripts: Pete Werner and Tre’Quan Smith virtual media availability | Monday, Nov. 15 - New Orleans Saints
Transcript from a media availability conference with Pete Werner and Tre’Quan Smith.
That’s our co-owner @MarkingramII, @Saints All-Time Rush Leader. pic.twitter.com/lN0j0Y06eL— D.C. United (@dcunited) November 16, 2021
Sean Payton said Taysom Hill got 'nicked up' against the Titans. Wouldn't be surprised to see him land on the initial Week 11 injury report tomorrow. #Saints— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 16, 2021
