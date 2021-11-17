Fleur-de-Links, November 17: Saints bring back waived wide receiver

Sports Illustrated currently lists the Philadelphia Eagles as favorites for their upcoming game against the Saints, but only by 1 point.

The Saints have waived defensive lineman Montravius Adams.

Wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, who previously signed with the team before being waived due to a hamstring injury in August, is being brought in for a workout with the Saints.

Malcolm Jenkins spoke to a group of teenagers in Harvey, Louisiana, sharing wisdom from his experiences both on and off the field.

The Saints have reportedly signed kicker Brett Maher to the practice squad.

Sean Payton told reporters that Taysom Hill got “nicked up” during the team’s most recent game against the Tennessee Titans.

Transcript from a media availability conference with Pete Werner and Tre’Quan Smith.