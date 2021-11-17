Drew Brees to be honored at halftime during the Saints and Bills game on Thanksgiving

Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees will be honored next week during halftime of the Saints game on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills in the Caesars Superdome. The official announcement came earlier today from the Saints via their Twitter account.

“Drew Brees will always be considered one of the greatest Saints in the history of the organization” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor, Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way- on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football. We were blessed to have Drew as a member of our team for 15 years. The record-breaking impact he had on the field is legendary, as is the impact he, Brittany, and the Brees family continue to have on our community.”

In addition to the halftime presentation, every fan in attendance at the game will receive a “Thank You Drew” rally towel. Fans can also make a “thank you” video message to Drew. The messages will be played throughout the game, on Saints social media as well as the Saints website during Thanksgiving week. Video messages can be submitted online at Ci File Request (cimediacloud.com)

Brees announced his retirement on March 14th after spending 15 seasons with the Saints.

