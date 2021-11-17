Saints at Eagles Injury Report: Alvin Kamara returns to practice

The New Orleans Saints will look to put an end to their two-game skid with their trip to Philadelphia on Sunday. While they did get some good news to help their cause, the week’s first injury report comes with concern as well.

Six #Saints did not practice today. Alvin Kamara was back and upgraded to limited. Full practice report below for #NOvsPHI pic.twitter.com/j2L0YQ2eNj — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 17, 2021

Certainly good news for the Saints to have Alvin Kamara already returning to practice after missing one week with his knee injury. The Eagles have struggled against the run this season, including allowing 5.3 yards per carry to Denver Broncos backs last week. If the Saints get Kamara back, could be a good matchup for the Boom and Zoom tandem along with Mark Ingram.

However, having both tackles on the injury report is disconcerting. It’s early, so things may shake out fine throughout the week. But for now, something to keep an eye out on.

Not listed on the report is the return of running back Tony Jones Jr. to practice. Good news for the back.

As for the Philadelphia Eagles, Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, and Davion Taylor are big DNPs. The struggling Eagles run defense doesn’t get better without one of their top defensive linemen and linebackers. And the tight end is very important in Philly’s offense, especially with a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

Lots to keep an eye on this week on both offensive lines and two weapons like Kamara and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.