Demario Davis raises just under $175,000 at first Dining for Dreamers event

Outside of making game-changing plays on the field for the New Orleans Saints as one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Demario Davis has continually changed the game for the city of New Orleans. His efforts off the field has earned him a Walter Payton nomination in the past, and he was recently named the Saints nominee for the 2021 USAA Salute to Service Award.

Early last week, Demario Davis held is first Dining for Dreamers event in New Orleans. I had the pleasure and honor of attending the event, to see firsthand the great work being done. Dining for Dreams is a chance for supporters to experience a unique experience with Demario and his teammates while at the same time raising funds to support the work that Devoted Dreamers Foundation is doing in the many communities it serves. The proceeds of the event will benefit Proceeds from the event will benefit the Devoted Dreamers Foundation and United Way’s Hurricane Ida relief effort. The Devoted Dreamers Foundation was created in 2013 by Davis and his wife Tamela. The Davis’ are working to improve the futures of kids who face the same hardships that Demario did growing up.

In a recent interview with the Davis’ I asked them why they felt so connected to New Orleans already:

There’s literally no place like New Orleans… relocating here has been life-changing. It’s remarkable to witness firsthand the countless ways this city celebrates life/people, overcomes adversity in unity. We feel at home here! The culture, love, and gratitude we’ve experienced here has impacted our lives tremendously. Individually and collectively—we absolutely love being able to be invested in the advancement of such an incredible city, with such amazing people! And of course, they love their Saints!

Demario is known to be a great leader for the Saints. That is showcased by the amount of teammates that showed up to support Davis in this venture. Both offensive and defensive stars came. Terron Armstead, Jameis Winston, and Kwon Alexander were among the bigger names at the event.

Those teammates also had items and oppurtunities to auction off to raise money for the event. Some of the items auctioned off during the live auction included tickets to the Super Bowl, Courtside Pelican tickets as Cam Jordan’s guest, train a day with Demario, Tickets to Monday night game in the Davis’ family suite, framed Alvin Kamara jersey. I also saw the oppurtunity to catch a pass from Jameis Winston as a possibility for people to pay for.

The event proved to be a success, as Davis earned just under $175,000 for Devoted Dreamers and United Way’s Hurricane Ida relief.