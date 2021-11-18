 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patriots vs. Falcons: Thursday Night Football open thread

It’s a rematch of the second-greatest Super Bowl ever! Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons host the New England Patriots tonight in the Benz. This is a rematch of one of the great memories in NFL history. All you have to say is “28-3” to bring a smile to the faces of Pats fans, and even bigger smiles, followed by laughter, from Saints fans. Can Bill Belichick find new ways to embarrass and shame the Falcons franchise? Will Atlanta even have a lead to blow at any point in this game? Let’s tune in and find out!

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - FOX and NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

