Patriots vs. Falcons: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Atlanta Falcons host the New England Patriots tonight in the Benz. This is a rematch of one of the great memories in NFL history. All you have to say is “28-3” to bring a smile to the faces of Pats fans, and even bigger smiles, followed by laughter, from Saints fans. Can Bill Belichick find new ways to embarrass and shame the Falcons franchise? Will Atlanta even have a lead to blow at any point in this game? Let’s tune in and find out!

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - FOX and NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!