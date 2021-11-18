 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 18: Saints running back designated to return from IR

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints at Eagles Injury Report: Alvin Kamara returns to practice - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara has returned to practice on a limited basis, while Taysom Hill, Terron Armstead, Ty Montgomery, and others did not practice.

Jalen Hurts faces Saints for first time since first start - The Sacramento Bee

While Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Saints in 2020, the upcoming game will be Jalen Hurts’ first game as a starter against the Saints.

Sliding Saints sticking with steady Siemian at QB for now - Yahoo! Sports

Sean Payton says that Trevor Siemian has “graded out well” for the Saints.

Drew Brees to be honored at halftime during the Saints and Bills game on Thanksgiving - Canal Street Chronicles

Drew Brees will be honored by the Saints at a halftime presentation during the Saints Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

Saints designate RB Tony Jones Jr. to return from injured reserve - NOLA

After suffering an ankle injury on Week 4, Tony Jones Jr. has been designated to return from injured reserve.

NFL Practice Squad Updates: 11/16/21 - Pro Football Rumors

In addition to Montravius Adams, the Saints have also reportedly released running back Lamar Miller.

Saints transcripts: Cameron Jordan, Marquez Callaway, Carl Granderson and Trevor Siemian media availability | Wednesday, Nov. 17 - New Orleans Saints

Marquez Callaway, Carl Granderson, and Trevor Siemian speak on the Saints upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

