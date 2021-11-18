Fleur-de-Links, November 18: Saints running back designated to return from IR

Alvin Kamara has returned to practice on a limited basis, while Taysom Hill, Terron Armstead, Ty Montgomery, and others did not practice.

While Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Saints in 2020, the upcoming game will be Jalen Hurts’ first game as a starter against the Saints.

Sean Payton says that Trevor Siemian has “graded out well” for the Saints.

Drew Brees will be honored by the Saints at a halftime presentation during the Saints Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

After suffering an ankle injury on Week 4, Tony Jones Jr. has been designated to return from injured reserve.

In addition to Montravius Adams, the Saints have also reportedly released running back Lamar Miller.

Marquez Callaway, Carl Granderson, and Trevor Siemian speak on the Saints upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saints signed DT Christian Ringo — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 17, 2021