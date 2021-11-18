Fleur-de-Links, November 18: Saints running back designated to return from IR

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints at Eagles Injury Report: Alvin Kamara returns to practice - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara has returned to practice on a limited basis, while Taysom Hill, Terron Armstead, Ty Montgomery, and others did not practice.
Jalen Hurts faces Saints for first time since first start - The Sacramento Bee
While Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Saints in 2020, the upcoming game will be Jalen Hurts’ first game as a starter against the Saints.
Sliding Saints sticking with steady Siemian at QB for now - Yahoo! Sports
Sean Payton says that Trevor Siemian has “graded out well” for the Saints.
Drew Brees to be honored at halftime during the Saints and Bills game on Thanksgiving - Canal Street Chronicles
Drew Brees will be honored by the Saints at a halftime presentation during the Saints Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.
Saints designate RB Tony Jones Jr. to return from injured reserve - NOLA
After suffering an ankle injury on Week 4, Tony Jones Jr. has been designated to return from injured reserve.
NFL Practice Squad Updates: 11/16/21 - Pro Football Rumors
In addition to Montravius Adams, the Saints have also reportedly released running back Lamar Miller.
Saints transcripts: Cameron Jordan, Marquez Callaway, Carl Granderson and Trevor Siemian media availability | Wednesday, Nov. 17 - New Orleans Saints
Marquez Callaway, Carl Granderson, and Trevor Siemian speak on the Saints upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
WHODAT!!! https://t.co/KKXf50xyzI— Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) November 17, 2021
Saints signed DT Christian Ringo— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 17, 2021
"Has anyone ever told you that you look like you could be the 4th Manning brother?"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 17, 2021
Siemian smiles: "Yes, I have heard that before. I take it as a compliment I guess." pic.twitter.com/MnL5xGgqM0
